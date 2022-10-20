Action postponed on red drum restrictions
The state will review hundreds of public comments before determining the fate of a proposal to amend Georgia’s recreational fishing regulations for red drum.
The Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said it received more than 1,300 public comments regarding its proposal to reduce the daily creel limit from five red drum to three. The rule change also would establish a new vessel limit of nine and prohibit for-hire guides and mates from retaining any red drum during a chartered fishing trip.
The daily limit is currently five red drum, and there are no restrictions on fish caught per vessel or on guides or mates from retaining fish.
“It behooves the division to spend extra time to understand this number of comments before bringing the final recommendations before you,” CRD Director Doug Haymans wrote in a memorandum to the Board of Natural Resources, which can adopt or reject the proposed regulation change.
“At the moment, we see 75 percent support for all three measures, but we feel it is important to check for duplicate responses if possible and examine opposing comments, as we have noted many in opposition sought a more restrictive limit.”
The public comment period ended Oct. 6.
