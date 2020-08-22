As acting Glynn County police chief, Jay Wiggins has placed an emphasis on actions that improve officer morale.
To that end, Wiggins said this week the department’s patrol officers will return to working a 10-hour shift as soon as possible, possibly as early as this fall.
The current 12-hour shifts that were implemented by Glynn County Police Chief John Powell in early 2018 apparently have irked many of the men and women who patrol unincorporated Glynn County’s 400 square miles, Wiggins and other commanding officers have concluded.
“We are working on it as we speak,” said Wiggins, who previously served as director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency. “I’ve talked with officers, and we’ve done some research. It will be a big boost to morale, it will help with recruiting, and boost more training days. We hope to do it in the very near future.”
Powell has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 27, when a grand jury indicted him on malfeasance charges alleging an attempted coverup of a scandal involving a county narcotics officer. Powell remains on leave pending the outcome of the charges against him, which include three counts of violation of oath of office, one count of influencing a witness and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Powell switched the department’s patrol division from 10-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts shortly after being named the county police chief on Jan. 1, 2018.
Even though Wiggins is serving as police chief in an acting capacity, it is within his authority to make the change, said Glynn County Administrator Alan Ours.
Ours said Wiggins has determined that a majority of the department’s patrol officers favor the switch.
“Its fine with me for him to make the switch,” Ours said. “Chief Wiggins has taken a survey of the officers, and it’s my understanding that a majority of the officers prefer a 10-hour shift.”
The Brunswick Police Department uses 12-hour patrol shifts, as do many law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide.
Wiggins said the return to a 10-hour shift would be an enticement for recruiting new officers, a perpetual priority in any department.
Wiggins said the only thing holding back the return to 10-hour shifts is numbers.
The department is down to 61 patrol officers, said Capt. Eugene Smith, patrol commander. Smith would like to have at least 68 on patrol before implementing the switch.
Six recently hired officers are presently going through the on-the-job training needed to go out on patrol on their own, Smith said.
The change could be made by late October to early November.
“We’re heading in that direction,” Wiggins said. “We just have to get up to speed and put a few more officers on the road.”
In January 2018, Powell said the switch to a 12-hour shift would allow the department to put more officers on patrol because it would only require two shift changes. The 10-hour shift requires three overlapping shift changes.
Under the 12-hour shift, officers work three consecutive days followed by two days off. On the next cycle, officers work two 12-hour days followed by three days off.
Under the previous 10-hour shift, officers worked five consecutive days, followed by four days off. Patrols were split into three shifts: morning to afternoon, afternoon to night and the overnight shift.
Smith said officers are definitely ready for the change.
“That’s going to boost morale, for sure,” he said.