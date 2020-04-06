For somebody whose job is putting out fires, acting Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Alec Eaton has a lot of pokers in one.
Eaton took the helm after former director Jay Wiggins stepped out to serve as interim chief of the Glynn County Police Department.
“Jay is an amazing mentor, and he’s given me some great guidance,” Eaton said. “Being able to be side-by-side with him through multiple disasters and some new ones, you pick up some tricks of the trade for being able to work with people.
“For me, it’s right up my alley. I love the job, and being able to manage the chaos. I feel like I have one of those unique jobs where I can say it’s something new every day.”
Outside of his regular duties, Eaton’s a fighter, among many other things. While not too tall, he’s can pack a lot of weight behind a punch.
“I’m still boxing,” Eaton said. “I also have a nonprofit organization that’s working on creating a suggested-pay restaurant and a Dagorhir sword-fighting group that meets once a month.
“I’m big into board games and strategy, like (Dungeons & Dragons).”
On the surface, none of those interests seem to intersect with his day job, but Eaton sees real-world applications in tabletop exercises the EMA puts on to help organizations coordinate their responses to emergency situations.
“I’ve actually used a lot of narration from D&D stories to create a more in-depth scenario for our organizations,” Eaton said. “Using models and figurines on large printout maps, I’m able to have the different agencies maneuver the resources they actually have around the map.”
Dice and such allow him to inject random events into the exercises — car accidents, reports of theft, cardiac arrest, biochemical release. Working out those wrinkles cooperatively has helped identify shortcomings and brings the various agencies around town closer together.
“It’s started some amazing conversations between organizations,” Eaton said.
A lot of that improved cohesion is being put to the test now, he said.
“Everyone in Glynn County is assisting each other, so I’m there to be that bridge for them when they need to reach another agency,” Eaton said. “A lot of this right now, we’re coordinating a lot of virtual and online conferences.”
Along with that, he’s liaising with state government to secure more safety supplies and personal protective equipment.
“We still have fire, EMS, police, state and local law enforcement agencies, healthcare workers. They’re all having to work closely with their clients and patients so we’re doing what we can to help them,” Eaton said.
During an emergency, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, disseminating information for residents and businesses in need of assistance, answering questions about restrictions on the county residents and helping to coordinate food drops are all part of his day.
This particular emergency has brought its own challenges.
“We’re kind of restructuring how to operate in a climate where we can’t meet together,” Eaton said.
The county’s one-stop-shop emergency operation center, where representatives from nearly every law enforcement, infrastructure and government agency can come together during events like hurricanes, is a no-go in the age of social distancing.
“When I’m not going back and forth with all this stuff, I’m making hurricane plans for the next season,” Eaton said. “What would that look like in the worst-case scenario if we see a hurricane here locally? We need to plan ahead for that.”
Hurricane season begins June 1.
The county has been through several emergency events in the last few years and will likely see many more, Eaton said. While the job is tough, the county is resilient enough to make it doable.
“I think these are hard times and challenging times, but I want everyone to have that mentality that we’re going to make it through this,” Eaton said. “We have this mantra ’It’s not our first rodeo, and it won’t be our last.’”