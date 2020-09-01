Updated body cameras, new Tasers and paw prints on every patrol shift are among the necessities acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins wants for the department in the near future.
Wiggins cited these areas as top priorities when addressing the Glynn County Police Advisory Panel. The department’s body cameras are aged, unreliable and subject to compromise, he said. Many of the department-issue stun guns are about zapped out.
Additionally, Wiggins hopes to build up a K9 squad that would allow for a police dog on every shift, he said. To that end, three county police officers are currently training with canine partners in North Carolina, he said.
“Right now, those are our key priorities,” said Wiggins, who has been acting chief since late February.
The most pressing of those issues is replacing the department’s aging body cameras, which are outdated, Wiggins said. The cameras have a cable plug that is manually downloaded by the officer at the end of each shift. This means the video is subject to potential manipulation, Wiggins said.
“It is my understanding that they can be tampered with,” Wiggins said, addressing the panel Thursday.
The updated body cameras are connected to a docking station either in the patrol car or at the department, Wiggins said. The content downloads automatically into a safe holding place without any further input from the officer.
The body cameras are made by the Axon company.
“The new cameras we’re looking at would have a longer life and a newer model camera,” Wiggins said. “They would go into a docking station, and once they dock those, it would download those images into the cloud.”
“These new body cameras, they are tamper proof?” asked panel member and Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn.
“They are,” Wiggins said.
For the immediate future, Wiggins hopes to obtain 30 new body cameras. At $870 apiece, that would come to a total of $26,100, he said. He hopes to find grants and other sources to cover the cost before the end of the year.
Ideally, he added, new cameras should be sought to cover all 68 patrol positions when the county is at full force.
“So you’re telling me that in the real world we need to replace every body camera you’ve got?” said former county police chief Carl Alexander, the panel chair. “I hope the heck they’re cheaper by the dozen.”
“Yes, I’m sure there would be some haggling,” Wiggins said. “We will certainly look for funding sources, through grants and things like that. It certainly is a priority for us.”
Wiggins said the department also needs a minimum of 15 new Tasers. The total cost would be $10,500.
He hopes to obtain the stun guns before the new year.
“Probably one of the most pressing issues is Tasers,” he said. “The officers have Tasers, but some are older. We’re having issues with some of them. They need to be replaced.”
Three officers are currently on a four-week training program with their new canine partners, said Glynn County Police Capt. Ricky Evans. The training will earn them national K9 certification, he said.
The dogs are being trained in narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, tracking and trailing, Evans said.
Wiggins said the department hopes to add three more K9 teams to the force for a total of six. That would provide a K9 team on each of the six patrol shifts that will go into effect once the department switches from 12-hour days to 10-hour days, Wiggins said.
“I think the K9 program is a wonderful program,” Alexander said. “It enhances officer safety. And, if you will, it’s a lesser use than lethal force, which is much needed today.”
Wiggins also presented panel members with a report on the department’s contract with Lexipol, a company that develops public safety policy and training. The current contract with Lexipol expired Oct. 8.
Alexander questioned why the department is using Lexipol when the more pressing matter is attaining accreditation through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Steve Sarnoski, the department’s administrative manager, explained that Lexipol’s services and state accreditation are not overlapping objectives but two separate entities.
“The GACP does not provide the same service,” Sarnoski said. “They provide a standard; that standard says you must have a policy on this. But the policy is from Lexipol. The Chiefs of Police are not going to provide the policy for each standard. They provide the standard that says the policy must be in place.
“They’re separate pieces of the same puzzle.”
Panel members were asked to review the contract before it is addressed in more detail at the next meeting, which is set for Sept. 9. Alexander suggested the panel begin meeting twice monthly to stay on top of the many issues facing the police department.
“I’m going to put it out there,” he said. “I would like for us to meet twice a month if possible. We’ve got a lot of ground to cover. We’ve got a lot of things to do to help you get where you need to be.”
There were no objections to Alexander’s suggestion.