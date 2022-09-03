A new business development program aims to help established businesses grow.
Called Accelr8, the program allows established business owners to take workshop courses and learn from mentors how to establish a market plan, budget, track financials, and other skills needed to effectively plan for expansion, said Ande Noktes, executive director of the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship at College of Coastal Georgia.
In short, the program is aimed at businesses that are successful but “haven’t quite figured out what it is that’s getting in the way of their goals,” Noktes said.
It’s an eight-week program that begins on Sept. 20. The deadline to register is Sept. 9, and the workshops take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the college in Brunswick.
It won’t be a simple classroom lecture, she said. People tend to learn quickly when allowed to get their hands on a problem. Each workshop will start with a short presentation before giving participants a problem to work through.
The program will also help bridge a gap that Dylan Lukitsch, the city Downtown Development Authority’s manager of business development and economic strategy, called the “terminology gap,” Noktes said.
The city offers a slew of grants to help businesses with startup costs, construction and other areas, but often they do not provide or track information needed to qualify.
Noktes said skills learned in the course will also give business owners the tools to qualify for city grants. In fact, at the end of the course, all participants will have the chance to apply for a $2,000 grant from the CCGA to test their skills.
Acceler8 is open to all business owners with enterprises in any state of development, from open and turning a profit to not yet open to the public. All that’s required is that it exists, Noktes said.
She’s not opposed to the idea of offering remote participation but hasn’t heard enough interest in it to set it up.
The Lucas Center provides all its programming free to the general public, she added, and the center is always open to donations, sponsorships or endowments to continue the mission.
Currently, she said, the center is working to raise $125,000 to cover costs of operations, programs and grants. For more information, contact Noktes at anoktes@ccga.edu.
With the city’s focus on fostering entrepreneurship, Nokte said city officials are very interested in Acceler8.
“This is the exact program so many business owners need in our city,” said Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson. “We have a lot of small- to medium-sized businesses that are beginning to ask the questions around growth and expansion. This program allows those who have started their business to fine-tune their structures but also plan for that next level of growth.”
Brunswick is home to several programs geared toward helping people start their own businesses, Johnson said, but some don’t necessarily know how to continue growing.
“My hope is that first we help all those businesses inside of the city know that they have a community and college that cares about their growth and is willing to invest in their success,” Johnson said. “That enriched ecosystem will help spurn growth and innovation in a myriad of areas while also creating new employment opportunities for those who call Brunswick home.”
City officials are discussing funding some grants for the program, he said.
“However, I want to be clear that our city already boasts a host of programs that have and continue to help small and growing businesses,” Johnson said. “From our back-to-business grants to our DDA grants, Brunswick works to ensure that we undergird our small and minority-owned businesses as they find a home in our city.”
Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ralph Staffins said the chamber is very supportive of Noktes’ effort and is looking forward to seeing its benefits to the economy.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the chamber and Glynn County,” Staffins said. “The Acceler8 program will improve businesses and ultimately help to create jobs in the Golden Isles.”