While she’s been artistically inclined most of her life, rug-making is a recent endeavor for local painter Laura Parker.
“My mother was really into Persian rugs, and finally got her Persian rug,” Parker, a St. Simons Island resident from Dekalb County, said. “I lived with it for 50 years. It was a dream. She loved them, she introduced them to me. I was fascinated by the migration part of it, that it actually symbolized tribes ... I probably would have been an anthropologist if I hadn’t studied psychology.”
Her journey into art began when she was very young, Parker said. At 2 years old, she took to singing and late to playing the piano.
“It was very technical for me,” Parker said. “I dream music, and I dream-write melodies. I hear it, but I’m not technical. I can read music enough to get by, that’s about it. I didn’t have the technical skills, except I can dream it, I can hear it, I can write it, I just can’t put it on a sheet.”
She stuck with music for quite a while, though, getting a job recording music, including some of her own original works, in a studio.
When the transition from analog recording to digital came about in the 1980s, she started looking to get out. She pursued an education in multimedia communications and psychology, eventually settling into a 25-year career in psychotherapy in the medical care industry.
“I worked a lot with the military services, and it was quite an honor, during rapid deployment,” Parker said. “You know, we’ve been through heavy war years since (Sept. 11, 2001). So I traveled for four years overseas to support military families and youth while their mother or father was deployed.”
Throughout her life, however, she continued to explore her artistic talents.
“I always knew I would be an abstract painter,” Parker said.
Her background in communications and music, in particular, made for a “natural transition” into painting, she said.
“I don’t know why, because I think in rhythm and I use rhythm a lot for pretty much everything I do,” Parker said. “If you think about it, everything you do in the day has to do with being rhythmic. You’re walking, you’re talking, you’re working, you’re typing, it’s all kind of syncopated.”
For 18 years, she studied painting under Sherry Baird at Spruill Center for the Arts in Atlanta. There, she found out about the depth of the similarities between painting and music.
To some, abstract painting may seem more random than ordered, but Parker said there’s always a method behind the madness.
“As a modern artist, we work on the grid. We’re building shapes, we’re pushing them forward, we’re pulling them back. There’s a great science to making abstract art, contrary to what people believe. We don’t just throw paint from bathtubs. I can easily spend a year on a painting and look at it and go ‘Something’s got to change.’
“Color theory is the most challenging thing on the planet, really. It’s the mixing. It’s the knowing how to put the colors together, especially with abstraction, because you’re trying to push and pull.
“Trying to push forward and pull back, and the eye must follow this way and you have no compass to go on except how to engage. It is quite an art, and it’s quite an art on how to place it all together so that it’s really a good composition. We’re not talking about throwing paint.
“Several people have asked me if that’s what I do. And I said ’No.’ Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”
When asked about her particular process for developing abstract paintings, she described it simply as “long.”
“A lot of it is study,” Parker said. “(One piece) started out as a photograph, then I started sketching it down by the creek, and it was small. It was just marks. Then I started changing colors and taking it up to a larger scale.”
From start to finish, one of her canvases could sport 50 to 100 layers of paint on a painting by the time it’s done. Eventually, her early interest in rug-making that started with her mother’s Persian rug took center stage.
“I’ve seen the process now in Asia and Nepal,” Parker said. “I’ve seen how the silk is harvested from cocoons and how the thread is dyed. It’s all very fascinating.”
While stationed in Berlin during her stint working as a psychotherapist for the U.S. military, she visited the Staatliches Bauhaus — a German art school in operation during the early 20th century and renowned for its students’ pioneering work in modern art and design.
“I took photos of all the textiles, I was fascinated by how they did it,” Parker said.
Putting abstract art together with rug making wasn’t a sudden inspiration, but something she had been ruminating on for a long time. Then the pieces all started falling into place a few years ago.
“All of a sudden, I found a software company out of Katmandu, I started dialoguing with them,” Parker said. “I knew three rug-makers, I joined Good Weave (based in Washington, D.C.) as an import licensee because I knew I didn’t want to work with people using child labor to produce, which a lot of the textile industry, carpet and rug, has been in the past. They’re doing a good job in India and in Nepal and other counties with Good Weave to fight it.”
She met with the software company before traveling to Nepal to visit one of the three rug-makers. With the connections established, Parker founded her company Abstract Road to manufacture and sell her rugs.
Many of her abstract designs have since been weaved into rugs, but she really wants to nail the next design.
The idea is based on symbols, she said. Symbols can long outlive the people who make them. In a time when disposable commodities are commonplace, she believes the idea of leaving something for future generations is essential.
“The fact is, I’ve not been able to find many current symbols,” Parker said. “In search of the symbols, it began in Costa Rica with the petroglyphs, the rock art. Where are our symbols? When I went down to Argentina, I heard the same thing. We don’t have much of that left either. But I’m going to somehow incorporate ancient symbols indigenous to these nations.”
Symbols may be difficult to find, but ancient patterns can fill the gaps, she said. It’s an ongoing project, and Parker has no idea when it will be finished. But the message is important, she said, especially so to people growing up in the modern world.
“We’re lacking in symbolism these days. What is going to remain of us? Garbage in landfills, or things that are handmade?”
For more information on Parker’s art, visit lauraparkerarts.com and abstractroad.com.
