The first presidential debates aren’t until next week, but that hasn’t stopped voters from filling out their ballots and mailing or hand delivering them to local elections offices.
It’s a sign that some voters have already decided who they want in the Oval Office for the next four years, and there is nothing that can happen during the next month that will sway their opinions.
Chris Wilhelm, a history professor at the College of Coastal Georgia, said historically many presidential elections have featured candidates who were close enough with their political philosophies that voters were often undecided until after the debates.
“With this election you can’t make that argument,” Wilhelm said. “I think elections now, people have pretty much made up their minds. There are fewer undecided voters.”
Wilhelm said the debates are unlikely to sway many voters, though there have been times where candidates have not fared the best during televised debates.
“There’s always moments in debates that have an impact,” he said.
Shannon Nettles, elections supervisor in Camden County, said her office is seeing more requests for absentee ballots than during a typical presidential election year.
“They’re coming in quickly,” she said. “And we’re getting more application requests.”
Nettles said an additional employee has been hired for 10 weeks to help with absentee ballots. Nettles also plans to have 40 new poll workers trained to join the 80 who will work the polls on Election Day.
Things will get even busier when early voting begins Oct. 13 in Camden County. Polls are not opening on Oct. 12, the date designated for the rest of the state, because of Columbus Day. There will be one stretch where the polls will be open 12 consecutive days — Oct. 19-30 — to accommodate voters who want to avoid the long lines when the general election is held Nov. 3.
“Even though we’re getting a bunch of absentee ballots, we’ll still have a big turnout at the polls,” she said.