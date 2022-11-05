Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, led supporters in a chant of “More” during a campaign bus tour stop Friday at the historic Risley High School campus.
The state and its people need more of a lot of things, she told the assembled crowd. More pay for teachers, more access to health care and early childhood education, more affordable housing, more resources for veterans, more gun safety legislation, more spending on seniors, more assistance with rent, and the list went on.
“More, more, more,” she chanted and the hundred-plus supporters echoed.
If elected, Abrams said she will immediately begin working toward raising teachers’ pay to $50,000 and making sure all kids get access to Pre-K. With the state’s surplus revenue, she said Georgia could and should provide free technical college educations to residents. Further, she would fight for state-funded, needs-based scholarships for underprivileged kids who would normally not be able to get into a traditional four-year school.
Expanding Medicaid could provide more than 500,000 uninsured Georgians with health care, she said, another platform pillar she would immediately begin working to implement.
Affordable housing is another service the state should pump more money into, as it would do an incalculable amount of good for low-income residents, Abrams said.
She took several jabs at Republican opponent and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp on the subjects of gun control, health care and affordable housing.
She criticized Kemp’s lack of action on health care and Medicaid expansion, specifically stating that six hospitals have closed during Kemp’s tenure, including the Atlanta Medical Center. Formerly known as the Georgia Baptist Hospital, the center opened in the early 1900s and officially closed on Monday.
“It survived 100 years, but it couldn’t survive four years of Kemp,” Abrams said.
On the topic of gun control, she said it’s possible to protect “the Second Amendment and second-graders,” but not when the state slackens gun restrictions by allowing Georgians to carry handguns concealed without a permit and refuses to implement universal background checks before purchase.
Abrams called on everyone in attendance to “put five on it,” by which she meant to get five people to the polls to vote for her. She urged supporters to call everyone they knew — people who owned them money and people they owed; people they’re mad at and people mad at them; everyone.