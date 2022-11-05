110522_abrams.jpg
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams take a selfie with supporters at a campaign stop Friday in Brunswick.

 Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, led supporters in a chant of “More” during a campaign bus tour stop Friday at the historic Risley High School campus.

The state and its people need more of a lot of things, she told the assembled crowd. More pay for teachers, more access to health care and early childhood education, more affordable housing, more resources for veterans, more gun safety legislation, more spending on seniors, more assistance with rent, and the list went on.

