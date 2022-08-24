State gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stopped Tuesday by St. Simons Island to host a conversation about what she’ll do as governor to address environmental issues in Georgia.
“If we are not doing the fundamental work of protecting our environment, preparing for resilience and creating new opportunities that put us on the forefront of environmentally advanced energy, then we are losing the race to save Georgia’s future,” Abrams told a small group gathered at the Casino.
She said this issue is personal to her, based in part on her childhood experience growing up near “Cancer Alley,” a stretch of lands along the Missippi River that contains more than 150 petrochemical plants and refineries, as well as her professional experience working with the Environmental Protection Agency and with the Office of Environmental Justice. She said she’s also fought against legislation as a state representative in Georgia that would have caused significant environmental harm.
“Our environment is our responsibility,” Abrams said. “And my mission as the next governor of Georgia is to protect our state, and that means protecting the Okenefokee swamp, protecting the coast line, protecting Coastal Georgia, protecting South Georgia.”
A panel of local residents shared their priorities regarding environmental policy in Georgia.
Jazz Watts, a Coastal Georgia resident, said some of the most pressing issues are sea level rise, saltwater intrusion and development in areas like Sapelo Island.
Systemic challenges make solutions to these issues difficult, he said.
“I believe it’s going to take a lot of significant policy change,” Watts said.
Hyde Post, board president of Friends of Sapelo, said septic and sewer systems in the area are in dire need of improvement and have been a neglected issue in Glynn and other counties.
Susan Shipman, who is retired from a long career with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said climate resiliency needs to be a major component of Abrams’ plan. Problems caused by a lack of planning for climate change are already present in Glynn County.
“We are not only facing sea level rise, but it’s a flooding issue,” she said. “And here, if you get a torrent at the time of high tide, that water’s not going anywhere.”
Marsh and swamp protection, site contamination cleanup and sea turtle population recovery should also be top of mind, Shipman said.
Abrams compared Georgia to a house that’s been leaking through the roof where every time it rains the basement floods.
“And for years we’ve patched the roof, and we’ve bailed out the basement,” she said.
Funding is available right now to “replace the roof and fix the plumbing,” Abrams said, adding that this will be an either/or choice.
“We can fund all of these things, draw down federal dollars and deliver on our promises and our obligations,” she said.
Audience members asked about electrical vehicle fees in Georgia, air quality concerns in Brunswick, workforce development and more.
Alice Keyes, vice president of coastal conservation with One Hundred Miles, an environmental organization based in Brunswick and Savannah, asked what role Abrams envisions the governor and general assembly should play in protecting the Okenfenokee swamp from extractive mining. The Army Corps of Engineers and Twin Pines Minerals reached a settlement Monday that will allow the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to decide the fate of proposed mining at the swamp.
“This is an incredibly easy one,” Abrams said. “The governor appoints the director of EPD. The lawsuit and settlement essentially says the EPD has to make the final determination. My intention would be to ensure that EPD rejects the application, that we pass legislation to permanently protect Okefenokee.”
Abrams also said she’d like to see the state leverage the tools that are already in place and for the government to play the role it’s meant to play.
“Georgia is significantly larger than we were 20 years ago, and yet the size of government has not grown to meet the needs of people,” she said. “The accusation will be, ‘Well she wants to expand the role of government.’ No, I want government to do the job you pay for.”
Abrams will face Republican candidate Gov. Brian Kemp in the November election.