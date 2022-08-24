State gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stopped Tuesday by St. Simons Island to host a conversation about what she’ll do as governor to address environmental issues in Georgia.

“If we are not doing the fundamental work of protecting our environment, preparing for resilience and creating new opportunities that put us on the forefront of environmentally advanced energy, then we are losing the race to save Georgia’s future,” Abrams told a small group gathered at the Casino.

