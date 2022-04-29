Stacey Abrams, the lone Democrat seeking the goveror’s seat, will speak about her One Georgia campaign at 3:30 p.m. today at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Brunswick.
Abrams, who narrowly lost to Gov. Brian Kemp in her bid for the governor’s seat in 2018, will face the winner of the Republican primary. Kemp is facing a primary challenge from four candidates, most notably former U.S. Senator David Perdue.
The general primary election is May 24, with a runoff on June 21 runoff, if needed.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Abrams in November.
Abrams, a tax attorney and small business owner, co-founded NOW Account, a financial services firm that helps small businesses access capital, grow operations and create jobs.
She served seven years in the state House and was named state House Democratic leader in 2010, becoming the first woman in either party in the state legislature and the first Black Georgian to lead the state House of Representatives.
Abrams has been touring the state in her campaign to discuss her plans to expand Medicaid and create jobs, fully fund education, and address public safety and criminal justice reform.
Organizers said Abrams’ appearance in Brunswick will last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.