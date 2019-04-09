Abortion legislation will be the talk of Congress today as House Republicans seek to push a resolution out of committee, and Senate Republicans convene a committee hearing on a 20-week abortion ban.
In a statement released Sunday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, announced he’s one of the signatories to a discharge petition that’s being filed today to bring H.R. 962 out of the House Judiciary Committee, where the Democratic majority is unlikely to grant the opportunity for a vote.
“This legislation would require medical care for any baby that survives an attempted abortion,” Carter said in a video statement. “It would require the same care to any other child born prematurely at the same gestational age. After these efforts, the health care providers must transport the baby to a hospital. Any precious child — no matter why or where they are born — deserves proper medical care.
“As some state legislatures move to legalize late-term abortions, it’s critical we pass this legislation as soon as possible to protect the lives of these innocent babies who have no voice for themselves. As a father and grandfather, I strongly believe life begins at conception and believe in the right to life. However, even if you don’t agree with me on this, I hope we can all agree that medical practitioners should be legally required to administer medical care to precious babies born alive, no matter what. We must stand together and end the horrific practice of murdering babies following failed abortions.”
The H.R. 962 discharge petition needs the support of at least 218 members, and getting to 218 won’t be easy. There is the resolution’s lead sponsor, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., 184 Republican cosponsors and three Democratic cosponsors — U.S. Reps. Henry Cueller (Texas), Daniel Lipinski (Ill.), and Collin Peterson (Minn.). If the GOP is able to corral all of the other 12 House Republicans, they still need another 17 Democrats. And there’s no guarantee on either count.
Hence, since discharge petitions usually fail, they’re considered largely symbolic.
Over in the Senate, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., filed S. 160 on Jan. 16, and it was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which he is chairman. At around 10 a.m. today, the committee will take up the bill in a hearing. There is the possibility for some theatrics, as Senate Judiciary has among its Democratic members presidential contenders including U.S. Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).
The bill would criminalize abortions performed after 20 weeks of gestation, with a maximum prison sentence of five years. The bill provides exceptions regarding saving the life of the woman, or if the pregnancy occurs through rape or incest. A doctor who performed an abortion under the exceptions would have to comply with a number of requirements.
Both Georgia U.S. Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue are original cosponsors of S. 160.
Invited are three people to speak for the bill and two to speak against it. One of those to speak against it is Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, R-Atlanta.
She generated a fair amount of attention for her speech against H.B. 481 when it came up for a vote March 22 in the state Senate.
In that speech, Jordan said, “What gives this body the right to substitute its judgment of that of the entire medical community of this state? What gives this body the right to substitute its choices for those of the women who will no doubt bear the scars, the consequences, and who will face death, and now, likely, prison? Who gives this body the right to substitute its will to override the Constitution of the United States?
“Each of us took an oath to protect, to uphold the Constitution, to heed established constitutional law. This oath should mean something, because without the rule of law, we have nothing.”
Also testifying are Melissa Ohden of Gladstone, Mo., founder of the Abortion Survivors Network; Dr. Valerie Peterson of Dallas, Texas, director of partnership development for Equal Opportunity Schools; Dr. Donna Harrison of Eau Claire, Mich., executive director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists; and Catherine Glenn Foster, president and CEO of Americans United for Life.
Those wishing to watch the hearing online can go to is.gd/s160hearing.