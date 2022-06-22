Look out, world, the Georgians are coming — some 1.5 million of them.
It is the number AAA is predicting will travel 50 miles or more during the July Fourth holiday.
If it is right, it will be the second highest number to do so since 2000 and 3.3% more than departed for destinations away from home last year and 4.4% more than did so in 2019 during the holiday, according to AAA.
And this despite record high gas prices, inflation and the hounding threat of COVID-19.
“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA.
“Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase, and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”
With July Fourth falling on a Monday, it will be a three-day weekend for many.
Of the 1,547,814 forecasted to depart in Georgia for some destination from June 30 to July 4, 1,393,987 will get to where they are going by automobile. Air travel will lure another 102,354 and 51,472 will arrive by bus, train or cruise ship, according to AAA.
Those opting for the road will be greeted by record high prices at the gas pump. In Georgia, the average cost of a gallon of unleaded regular Monday was $4.47, quite a bit higher than the $2.91 per gallon price paid in 2021 or the $2.58 it cost in 2019.
If they were to travel to the Georgia coast today, they would find some of the loftiest fuel prices in the state in the Golden Isles. Smokers would discover they could no longer light up on the beach on Tybee Island, which recently outlawed the use of tobacco products along its sandy shores.
“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” Haas said. “But not all destinations are within driving distance, which doesn’t mean you have to abandon your vacation plans.
“The best advice we can give travelers is to consider working with a travel agent who can help plan for the unexpected – like a flight cancellation. They are your best advocate.”
Those planning to drive out of state should take note that Americans will be bugging out all around the country, some 47.9 million of them.
For those planning to drive themselves, AAA offers this tip: expect to run across travel delays on the days leading up to the weekend, especially on the afternoons of June 30 and July 1.
“We expect nationwide travel times to increase about 50 percent compared to normal,” said Bob Pishue, Transportation analyst for INRIX. “Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays.
“Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon.”
AAA also reminds motorists to keep their tempers in check.
Top travel destinations in the nation this year includes Orlando, Florida; Seattle, Washington; New York City; Anaheim, California; and, what might be a surprise to some, Anchorage, Alaska.
Other top destinations, according to AAA, are Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii; Denver, Colorado; and Chicago, Illinois.