Highway travel could be quite an adventure this holiday season.
AAA predicts 3.5 million Georgians will travel 50 or more miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. The number reflects an increase of about 113,000 more people on the roads and highways during the holiday season than in 2021.
National travel figures follow the same pattern. AAA estimates that 112.7 million Americans will travel during the holidays, an increase of 3.6 million people compared to 2021.
Not even inflation will keep loved ones and friends from joining the people they want to celebrate the holidays with, travel experts project. The same can be said for those seeking year-end relief at an exclusive getaway or private resort.
“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remained resilient and dedicated to travel this year,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “The holidays also benefit from the desire to reconnect with loved ones. Travelers are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years.
“The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated now that gas prices are on the way down.”
According to AAA, the vast majority of travelers, about 90 percent, will depend on the interstates and highways to reach their destinations.
In Georgia, that means 3.2 million motorists will be on the road during the holidays. That’s 66,000 more Georgians hitting the road this year than last year.
To put it in perspective, AAA says the volume of traffic will be a 1 percent increase over 2019, a record-breaking year for travel.
Forget trying to escape the crowds at airports. More folks will be traveling by air this season, at least 14 percent more, or 7.2 million Americans, according to AAA. Expect flights and airports to be packed like they were during the pre-pandemic days.
“If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are taking to the air to maximize the time spent at their destination,” Haas said. “Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets and rent a car.”
Travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship also will be up, rising to 3.6 million during the holidays, 23% more than last year. The figure is nearly 94% of the volume recorded in 2019 for the three modes of transportation.
For those traveling by car, AAA offers this advice:
• Leave early to avoid feeling rushed.
• Watch the weather and consider alternate routes or adjust departure time to avoid harsh conditions.
• Pre-program your GPS and put the cellphone down while driving.