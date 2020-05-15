If the tourism industry in the Golden Isles is banking on a Memorial Day weekend travel forecast from AAA before deciding how or how much to prepare, it’s out of luck.
Ordinarily, the first official day of the summer vacation season brings thousands of sun-seekers and surf-riders to the coast.
But this year? Difficult to say with the haunting presence of COVID-19.
It’s why for the first time in two decades, mum’s the word. AAA is not issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast.
For those wondering why, AAA explains it this way: the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by COVID-19.
AAA acknowledges that anecdotal reports suggest fewer people will be loading up the cars for away-from-home destinations compared to years past.
Crowds, if there are any, are likely to be vastly different than what tourism communities experienced in 2019, the auto club says.
Memorial Day itself falls on May 25.
“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”
Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA. That holiday weekend, which came toward the end of the Great Recession, 26.4 million Americans traveled by car, 2.1 million by plane and nearly 2 million by other forms of transportation, according to AAA.
The latter part of summer looks more promising. AAA.com/travel online bookings have been rising, though modestly, since mid-April, suggesting travelers’ confidence is slowly improving.”
This despite the recommendation by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that Americans stay home and avoid nonessential travel.