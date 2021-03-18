One year ago today, the Coastal Health District reported the first case of COVID-19 in Glynn County.
The first COVID-19 case to be identified in Camden County was not a resident of the county but a teacher in Folkston seeking treatment from Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in St. Marys. The first home-grown case was confirmed March 23, 2020.
In the year since, the SGHS has gone through a lot. A mid-summer surge in cases pushed the Brunswick hospital to its limits, leading the health system to expedite completion of the inpatient floor of the facility’s new wing on Parkwood Drive.
The health care authority has cared for thousands of residents over the past year and participated in the trial of special blood filtration equipment that showed promise when used on patients in worsening conditions.
Since the early days of the pandemic, the health system has learned a lot, but SGHS President and CEO Michael Scherneck is hesitant to use hindsight to critique the nation’s early response to the outbreak.
“I think that many throughout the country underestimated or downplayed the potential impact that the virus could have on people of all ages, and in turn, the effect it could have on schools, businesses, et cetera,” Scherneck said.
“The COVID-19 virus truly was novel and as such, it was very challenging for even the most expert epidemiologists to understand, let alone predict. It has proven to be very elusive, reappearing in multiple surges throughout the country and the world, for that matter, and the evolution of variants has added to the complexities of managing further outbreaks.”
With vaccines being widely distributed, Scherneck said the decrease in COVID-19 infection is a good sign the pandemic might be in the rearview mirror before long.
“These trends offer optimism for all of us as we begin to realize there is hope that we may soon be able to return to our pre-COVID, normal lives,” Scherneck said. “But we also realize that we must remain cautious and we cannot assume that the risks of COVID will simply disappear. So don’t set those masks aside quite yet.
“One other benefit of our preventive measures is that we have not had a single inpatient flu case in our hospitals, which is a very good thing.”
Looking back, a global pandemic as infectious and long-lasting as COVID-19 proved to be would have been hard, if not impossible, to predict, he said. Further, events that occurred during the outbreak necessitated quick thinking.
“A hurricane event might involve a week or two, including the preparations and the actual event,” Scherneck said. “But the surprises were oftentimes good surprises, such as the way our community pulled together to respond to the pandemic and to try to look after those within our communities whose livelihoods were disrupted. Remember as well that our community faced a tragic event with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Understanding the need to express their pain and anguish, we did everything possible to help keep those who participated in the rallies protected from the virus.”
A total of 148 Glynn County residents with COVID-19 had died as of Wednesday, taking a toll on families throughout the community.
The SGHS did not get away entirely unscathed either. Cutting elective surgeries and offering limited outpatient services caused a sharp decline in revenue, but during a pandemic, the health system could not afford to reduce expenses to compensate.
“In spite of those changes, the health system maintained its staffing levels, reassigning staff to other roles as the circumstances permitted or required,” Scherneck said. “The resulting reduction in revenue without a corresponding decrease in expenses resulted in a sharp decline in the operating results of the health system for its fiscal year ended April 30, 2020.”
Even with federal CARES Act funding in the amount of $9 million, the SGHS was just able to tread water financially, he said.
“Absent the CARES Act funding received in that fiscal year, the health system would have experienced an operating loss of ($7.9 million), or 1.9 percent (of total revenue),” Scherneck said.
Things are looking better in the current fiscal year, he said. Thanks to federal and state aid, the hospital is looking at a gain of $11.2 million, which will likely not last long, he said. Without that, the SGHS would have likely suffered several millions of dollars in losses.
State government has also provided nurses to assist during the emergency, which likely saved the SGHS another $2.3 million, Scherneck said.
As the state continues to lift COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines are distributed, Scherneck said he expects operations to stabilize.