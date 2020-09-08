Coast Guardsman Nathan Newberg hung suspended in the dark, dangling at the end of a rope high above the tide waters of the St. Simons Sound.
A cacophony of chaos echoed from the churning waters below. Desperate men screamed for help in a foreign tongue above the whine of motorboat engines. The whomp whomp whomp of chopper blades clashed overhead with the copter engines that kept them spinning, dangling Newberg in an uneasy holding pattern.
Newberg peered through the windows into the ship’s bridge, which teetered precariously sideways atop 25,000 tons of a foundering steel hull. Newberg glimpsed a quick flash of orange from the darkness inside. Alarms blared in his face from the hulking shadows of a mariner’s worst bad dream.
But this was no nightmare for Newberg. This pressure-cooker moment in the early morning hours was the stuff heroes like him live for. And the United States Coast Guard had pumped him up with the kind of intense training that could make heroes even out of ordinary folks like us.
“I was just doing my part,” recalled Newberg, U.S. Coast Guard survival technician, 2nd class.
‘BOAT OVER’
It was a year ago today in the dark morning hours after midnight that the freighter Golden Ray headed out of the Port of Brunswick on what has long been a routinely commonplace maneuver in these local waters. Then something went wrong. Sometime after 1:30 a.m., while making a final starboard turn in the sound before heading out to sea, the massive ship listed heavily to starboard.
Then the Golden Ray listed heavy to port — and kept rolling, capsizing in the sound directly between the resort islands of Jekyll and St. Simons. With nearly 400,000 gallons of oil in its fuel tanks, 4,200 vehicles in its cargo hull, and 24 crewmen onboard, all 656 feet of the ship pitched calamitously onto its port side.
The inbound car carrier Emerald Ace scooted past the havoc and continued to the Port of Brunswick, just as the half submerged Golden Ray’s port side hull found uneasy an purchase on the sound’s sandy bed. (The Emerald Ace’s passing had no connection with the wreck of the Golden Ray, officials told The News.)
The Golden Ray came to a shaky rest just south of the shipping channel, on the Jekyll Island side of the sound.
Gregory “Crab Man” Roberts was among the handful of hardcore fishermen who were on the nearby St. Simons Pier at that late hour.
“I just heard somebody say, ‘boat over,’” Roberts told The News, sometime after dawn that morning. “It was dark. You couldn’t hardly see it, but it had definitely rolled over.”
But back to Newberg and the flash of orange that flickered in the dark of a half-moon waxing to full. Newberg was looking for survivors in the dark. And that flicker of orange was the first sign of life inside the bridge.
“The only way I saw them was I saw the reflection of the material on his jacket through the bridge,” Newberg told The News, during an interview earlier this year.
That flash of color was the orange reflective jacket of Port of Brunswick Harbor Pilot J.T. Tennant. Inside the bridge with him was the Golden Ray’s South Korean captain.
At one point, the ship was at risk of overturning in the middle of the sound. Tennant managed somehow to run the ship aground on the south side of the channel, we would learn later. It was through Tennant’s his two-way radio that a distress call reached the U.S. Coast Guard. (Because of the ongoing National Transportation Safety Board’s ongoing investigation into the incident, Tennant has not been able to speak to the media.)
Honing his focus, Newberg could now see both men clinging to uncertain perches within the topsy-turvy confines of ship’s bridge. What had moments earlier been a level floor was now a steep drop sideways. Everything inside was askew. Also, Newberg began to realize, this gargantuan thing just might be on fire.
“The only person I could see was the harbor pilot, and he was pretty much hanging off the railing of the bridge,” recalled Newberg, 35. “They lowered me down, and I looked inside. The harbor pilot and the captain of the ship were still in the bridge. They were perched on whatever they could hold onto.”
In the Coast Guard rescue textbook, no doubt, this is the part where Newberg would have secured the men to his rope and had them hoisted, one at a time, to the safety in the overhead helicopter. This was no textbook operation. Newberg figured that out really quickly.
Then again, this whole operation had been subject to chance and coincidence. Newberg and his crew were based in Charleston, S.C. But they were at Coast Guard Station Savannah for a training exercise when Tennant’s call for help came in.
Improvising on the spot, Newberg untethered himself from the rope and the helicopter overhead. Employing tremendous agility and strength, Newberg hung on to anything within reach outside the bridge while coming up with a plan to get inside. The glass windows were bulletproof, so breaking through was not an option. Then he noticed the firehose.
“There was a firehose hanging through the doorway,” he said.
It was a steep drop, but this part was in the textbook, sort of.
“I pretty much rappelled down the firehose to make contact with the harbor pilot and the captain inside,” Newberg said.
Turmoil pervaded throughout the inside of the bridge. Also, Newberg no longer suspected fire: he was certain of it. Plus, it was clear that the massive ship’s roll to port was not over yet.
“The boat was on fire at this point,” said Tennant, a 12-year Coast Guard veteran. “And it continued to list farther and farther onto its left side.”
The South Korean captain found a grip near the steering controls at the ship’s center console. Tennant was farther up toward the front of the bridge, “perched on the compass stand and hanging onto a railing,” Newberg said.
For all the apparent anarchy inside, one thing Newberg did not encounter was panic.
Tennant remained relatively calm, seeking to assist with a solution to the predicament.
“He was kind of hurry up, matter of fact and to the point,” Newberg said of Tennant. “For his predicament, he seemed very with it, which is always great — especially from my point of view.”
The ship’s captain reserved his fears for the Golden Ray’s crew. He knew of four men who were in the engine room deep in the bowels of the ship when it overturned. Despite the language barrier, the captain made clear a concern as old as oceangoing navigation itself.
“He had four guys trapped in the engine room that he really wanted to make contact with,” Newberg said. “He did not want to come off that boat without them.”
First things first. Not that ideal conditions presided for decision-making.
“It was pretty loud with all the alarms going off and just the noise of the helicopter and everything else,” he said.
Newberg first thought of getting Tennant to climb the firehose up to his location. Then he realized the firehose could go down through the door on the port side door, which was now open to a straight drop to the water far below.
Tennant, meanwhile, worked his way down to that open door.
“I retrieved the hose and lowered it back down past the center console and out through the door on what is now the bottom of the ship,” Newberg said. “I told him to go slow and slide down the hose like a rope in gym class. He was able to slide down that hose and get picked up by one of awaiting small boats.”
RAPID RESPONSE
And there were plenty of boats down below. In addition to crews from nearby Coast Guard Station Brunswick, virtually every public safety, law enforcement and first responder outfit with a boat to float high-tailed it to the hulking, teetering and burning shipwreck. Public safety marine rescue units from Glynn County and Brunswick joined state Department of Natural Resources crews and others. Even private local maritime outfits like Moran Towing turned out.
“It was a great rescue effort by everyone who there,” Newberg said. “I cannot say enough about the rapid local response to this incident.”
By now, 20 the Golden Ray’s 24 South Korean and Philippine merchant mariners had been accounted for. This was small consolation for the ship’s captain.
“The whole time he kept saying he didn’t want to leave,” Newberg said.
Newberg was able to assure the captain that his missing crewmen would not be abandoned. Furthermore, the captain’s knowledge of the ship’s inner workings would be of invaluable assistance to the rescue crews.
“I just kept telling him you have to get out to tell them where to go to find the other guys,” Newberg said. “I told him, ‘We will not stop till we find these guys.’”
Convincing the captain was one thing. Getting him out was still another matter entirely. Too many obstacles between the captain and the bottom door prevented Newberg using the same path that Tennant took down the fire hose to an awaiting boat.
“I retrieved the fire hose again,” Newberg said. “I ended up tying loops in it at about arm’s length apart.”
He lowered this makeshift ladder down to the captain. “He climbed up to me, and I pulled him out of the bridge.”
Then it was back to the textbook. “I hooked him up into a rescue device,” Newberg said. “Then I called the helicopter. They said they were running low on fuel but let’s do this.
“I can’t say enough about the helicopter crew,. They lowered the hook right into my hands. I looked around and there it was. I hooked him in, made sure he was good to go, and they hoisted us back up into the helicopter.”
SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
The sun rose on a new normal that day. A megalith, gargantuan, behemoth shipwreck emerged from the soothing tidal waters flowing through the sound between Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island. So domineering was the half-sunken shipwreck’s command of the view that it quickly became difficult for locals to imagine a time when it was not there.
Throngs of curious onlookers converged that morning on the waterfront along St. Simons Island’s Pier Village to gawk at the massive structure. Some bold dystopian prop from yet another movie filmed on location in the Golden Isles, perhaps?
Meanwhile, as folks stood by texting cellphone pics and trading shipwreck theories, four merchant mariners hunkered deep inside the ship’s engine room — wondering if they would ever see the light of day again.
Of the 20 rescued crew members, a Filipino man fractured an ankle and a Korean woman broke two fingers. The two were treated at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital. They then joined the others at the International Seafarer Center in Brunswick, which operates as a nonprofit welcome center for merchant mariners aboard incoming ships to the Port of Brunswick. They arrived at the seafarer center with nothing but the clothes on their backs. But they would soon learn firsthand about this thing called Southern hospitality, as an outpouring of clothing, gift cards and free meals from local restaurants began pouring in.
‘THANK GOD I’M ALIVE’
Out on the water a desperate search was under way to locate the four men trapped inside the Golden Ray. Meanwhile, tow boats butted up against the ship, their powerful engines providing a steady push to hold the hull in place and halt the listing.
The sun set on Sept. 8 with positive news, cause for hope. Coast Guardsman walking around and banging on the outside of the hull finally got a response.
Bang. Bang. Bang.
It was coming from inside the exposed starboard side bow of the ship, where the engine room is located.
“We don’t know if it’s all four of them, but there has to be something in there tapping back at us,” Justin Irwin, Commander of Coast Guard Station Brunswick, told The News that night. “We are going to go at it tomorrow morning and try to find them.”
It had been a harrowing ordeal inside the broiling hot hull, heated by a glaring hot South Georgia sun they could not see. To keep cool, the men dowsed themselves in the oil that flowed freely in the engine room.
When rescue efforts resumed the next morning, Sept. 9, the national and international media were suddenly interested in the massive shipwreck that occurred in a sleepy coastal town. Among the dozens of others, crews from CBS, CNN and Korean and Philippine news outlets set up cameras and staked claims to sections at the end of the St. Simons Pier.
After more than 36 hours, the four crewmen were plucked safely from the ship’s bow through a small hole that rescuers cut in hull. For all they endured, the four sturdy mariners were no less for wear and tear after a checkup at the hospital.
Korean-American David Oh, a fourth-year student at Atlanta’s Medical College of Georgia, was midway through a month-long service commitment at Brunswick’s Coastal Community Health Services. Oh dropped everything when he heard the news, showing up at the hospital to volunteer his services as a translator. The four men were dirty, exhausted, famished and euphoric with relief. But their fortune hit home when Oh used his phone to call each of their parents in South Korea. News of their rescue still had not been reported there.
“I’m sure when they got rescued, they thought, ‘Oh, thank God I’m alive,’” Oh told The News’ Lauren McDonald. “But then when they actually start talking to their parents, that’s when they really started to realize, ‘I can go back home. I can see my parents again.’”
Despite the travails and dangers throughout the incident, the rescue phase of the Golden Ray ended with two relatively minor injuries and, miraculously perhaps, no loss of life.
“We have outstanding news to report,” Coast Guard Capt. John Reed, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston, said at a packed news conference that afternoon. “Technical specialists from around the world came together this morning, working closely with Coast Guard Air station Savannah, Coast Guard Station Brunswick and Glynn County Fire Department to get out there and find where the tapping was coming from. This has been going on throughout the night. We couldn’t be more proud of the team we had here.”
The four men later joined their fellow crewmen at a nearby motel. There they merchant mariners would remain sequestered while being spoiled ceaselessly by the local populace. All of the Golden Ray crew members were able to return to their homes by late September.
“They were very grateful for all of the material items that were given them, but also for the many prayers they received,” said Vicki West, executive director of the Seafarers Center. “They were well taken care of, that’s for sure. But they were very, very glad to be going home.”
CLEANUP AND REMOVAL
The bigshot news outfits left the next day, going back to wherever it was they came from.
And here? Seemingly overnight, locals learned about the existence of something called a Unified Command. Less quickly we were given a civics lesson on the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990, enacted after the disastrous Exxon Valdes’ massive Alaskan oil spill in 1989.
Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, the state DNR and Gallagher Marine Systems — a private sector liaison with the ship’s owner and insurer.
We learned it is up to the ship’s owner and insurer to hire a salvager and also to assume all costs of the cleanup and removal.
And it is up to Unified Command to ensure that this formidable salvage task is carried out within the parameters set forth by the Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
Less than a month later we got a scare when the Golden Ray’s fuel tanks began hemorrhaging thick oil into the sound through vents that were intended to sit vertical in a floating ship instead of horizontal in capsized one.
Unified Command’s Shoreline, Cleanup and Assessment Team (SCAT) responded with protective floating booms placed around ecologically-sensitive barrier island, absorbent sphagnum moss spray in the marsh grasses and patrols by surface oil siphoning boats to address an “oiling” that covered some 25 miles of inland shoreline.
Representatives with the Altamaha Riverkeeper, a strong advocate for the sound and the estuary, kept tabs on Unified Command’s response to the spill throughout.
Crews spent the next three months siphoning approximately 330,000 gallons of fuel from the Golden Ray’s tanks. It was estimated to contain about 380,000 gallons.
In early January, the ship’s owner contracted with Texas-based T&T Salvage for the task or removing the shipwreck from the sound. Subcontractor Weeks Marine went to work in February, constructing a complex 5,000-foot perimeter environmental protection barrier around the Golden Ray.
Forty pairs of massive steel piles driven deep into the sound’s sand bed support a sturdy mesh net and a floating boom on the surface. The barrier is designed to catch any Kias, Hyundais or other large objects that might shake loose when T&T crews eventually begin cutting the ship into eight multi-ton pieces for removal and transport.
Assuming the herculean task of cutting and lifting the Golden Ray in sections is the mammoth VB 10,000 crane barge. The dual-hulled arching structure stands 255 high and will straddle the Golden Ray. Using 400-foot-long anchor chains, the VB 10,000 will employ powerful winches to rip up through the ship’s hull. It will then hoist each separated piece onto an awaiting crane to be hauled away.
At least, that is the plan as it now stands.
This unique approach to shipwreck salvaging has never been tried before, organizers said. The work is set to begin in earnest at the start of October.
‘DOING AMAZING THINGS’
Now be honest, y’all. Who among us could have possibly seen any of this coming at midnight on Sept. 8, one year ago today?
Coast Guardsman Newberg sure as heck did not. But he did not hesitate when the time came to drop from the end of a rope into the darkness and chaotic maelstrom of an unprecedented shipwreck.
His heroics that night did not go overlooked by the United Service Organization, which named him Coast Guardsman of the Year for 2019.
Newberg quoted directly out of the hero’s textbook when asked how he felt about being selected for such an honor.
“It was a big shock,” the McMinnville, Oregon, native said. “I was not expecting it at all. Especially considering there are a lot of guys doing amazing things throughout the Coast Guard. I just feel really honored to be selected.”