When I played, I loved playing golf in a light sweater in January and fishing in December. Those are a couple of the good things about living this far south. But I miss watching the maples turn orange and the red oaks turn red in October, although that turning of the leaves is trending toward Thanksgiving.
In past years, Vonette and I have gone to the Smokys or the Ozarks to see the fall colors. Locals have always said, we were two weeks early or two weeks late. Why it was always two weeks, I have no idea.
This year, we hit it almost perfectly. If we missed the peak, it was by two hours.
Vonette and I drove up into Virginia to Shenandoah National Park two weeks ago today to see trees the color of a fine sunset before going bare. During an overnight stop in Jonesville, N.C., they assured me the leaves were finally turning up on their mountains, but they should be peaking along the mountaintops of Skyline Drive in Virginia.
They were wrong but not by much. The leaves were beautiful but subdued as the wipers slapped rain off the windshield, and there was still a lot of green. The sky was nearly cloudless the next day so we backtracked, stopped at some exhibits and overlooks, took pictures of red maples showing among trees just turning.
After leaving the national park, we stayed in a motel that offered a “free continntal breakfat.” On the 11 p.m. news, the anchor gave a leaf report. The best view, she said, was in Highland County where the colors were peaking.
On Thursday, we got up and carried out our plans to visit Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. I learned a lot including that Jefferson was taller than his bed was long and that the beautiful house has no back door, just four fronts including the one on the nickel.
After we left, I remembered what the TV anchor had said, so we struck out for Highland County, driving west across the Shenandoah Valley where the sun rises over the Blue Ridge Mountains and sets over the Alleghenies.
We rode toward maples that glowed back lit by the sun. It was stunning in places but not all the leaves were in sync. As Mark Twain would have said, we fetched up in Churchville, Va., where I went into a Family Dollar, one of the few retail stores in town. The manager confirmed Highland County’s leaves were peaking.
“But that’s on the other side of the mountain,’’ she said of the Alleghenies. “You’ll have to go up and over.”
Our Prius strained along a two-lane road until we made the top and put the car into a controlled dive off the other side.
We catapulted through three hairpins where our Prius did 180-degree turns faster than a House delegate. Nothing saves gas like gravity. My fuel mileage gauge tops out at 99.9 mpg. It should have an infinity reading for the westbound lanes of that road.
We rounded one curve so fast I noticed my hair was getting a little long in the back.
We hit a little hamlet called Head Waters that had a gleaming white Presbyterian church, a closed general store and not much else. Its name is literal because it’s where a fork of the Potomac rises as flowing Waterford crystal. It rushes down the mountain with a racket before finally reaching “The District,” and it becomes dingy and sluggish like many of the elected inhabitants.
Near the bottom, we pulled over and stood in someone’s front yard to take pictures of Monterey, a little town framed by mountains with splashes of red and orange. We wanted to spend the night there, but it has no hotels and the historic inn was under renovation. We climbed uphill on a one-lane alley to a Victorian bed-and-breakfast. I walked in the front door and couldn’t find anybody at home, but I heard a dog sniffing under a closed door.
There was the smell of pork fat left too long in a black skillet, so I felt homesick for my Mama’s cooking. A guest finally came out and said the owners were off in West Virginia and there could be a bed, and, if so, there would be breakfast, but she wasn’t sure.
So we went down the street to High’s, a restaurant that has pink Himalayan salt, hard wooden booths that guests sign and good food. Our waitress said there were three hotels in Franklin, W. Va., her hometown.
“If your house flooded, would you stay in them?” I asked.
She said yes without any reservations, so we paid up and drove in the dark to Franklin on a road that curved as if it was following a river.
The first hotel we saw was a Fox Pizza Den with rooms. That’s when I checked my phone and found I had no service in spite of standing in a bona fide city.“You have Verizon?” the waiter/desk clerk asked. “Verizon doesn’t work here. Just AT&T and Sprint.”
I was stunned, not that Verizon didn’t work but that Sprint did. Worse still, there was no historical marker beside the road noting that fact.
No problem, I said. We could just hook up to Wifi and send emails.
“We’ve got Wifi in here,’’ she said of the dining room, “but it doesn’t reach the rooms.”
So we moved on to Thompson’s, a nearly empty motel down the road with front and back doors in every room that opened with keys and old TVs with curved screens.
The desk clerk sold hunting licenses and handed out books with all the regulations. The motel would fill up when hunting season opened, she said.
The next day was another sunny one, and we backtracked on the road we had taken from Monterey and found there was a river beside it — the clear, cold Potomac. That morning and a few others, I had seen my breath, something I don’t see often on St. Simons even in February.
In Warm Springs and Hot Springs, Va., we saw beautiful sights until we arrived in Covington, when we saw and smelled a pulp mill haze. It was like the old Brunswick Pulp days before the Kochs came to town.
We got back on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Saturday, but the rain and fog convinced us we had already seen enough. Besides, I get tired of a motorcyclist from Annapolis who arrived behind us at every overlook, checked out the view and announced loudly, “That’d make a rabbit hug a hound dog.”
Down in the foothills near Taylorsville, N.C., I pulled over at an apple barn. A man in overalls yelled the prices at me.
“I preached in churches all around here until I went deaf,’’ he shouted.
“What denomination?” I bellowed back.
“What was that?” he thundered.
“What denomination?” I replied, bringing it from my diaphram.
“Mathodist,’’ he said.
I nodded probably too vigorously, but it seemed appropriate somehow. Then we moved down to the duller lowlands.
The mountain leaves were good, but the people were better as they always seem to be in the high places and the hollers where life isn’t easy. Just about everyone was Chick-fil-A nice. I find it encouraging to see more Little Debbie trucks than FedEx vans in towns where it’s a 50-mile drive to McDonald’s.
I hope to go back to some of the same places someday. I’d like to spend a week in Franklin, and I wouldn’t change my cell service. That would be a vacation.