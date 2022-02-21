A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

Date nights are special, and girls’ (or guys’) nights out can be a lot of fun, but sometimes it seems as if even the most special occasions become routine.
Maybe it’s time to get off dry land and take a cruise on the Emerald Princess II Casino Cruise Ship. The 200-foot ship, which has several sailings each week, docks at Gisco Point, in the shadow of the Sidney Lanier Bridge and at the entrance to Jekyll Island.
More than just a spot for dinner and drinks, passengers aboard the cruise ship are whisked away from the mainland for several hours while they enjoy dinner, drinks, live music and Las Vegas-style entertainment, not to mention the gambling.
The four-deck ship includes two gaming decks filled with slot machines – many of them new, with improved technology, including touch screens and graphics – blackjack tables, poker tables, roulette and craps. They have a game for everyone. The Bistro Deck is where meals are served and the open-air Observation Deck is a great place to relax and sip a beverage.
Louis Dyer, president, general manager, owner and CEO is ably assisted by Tina Dyer, vice-president, and Hogan Dyer, owner of Hatched Media.
Tina Dyer says enjoying a dinner cruise and the casino on the Emerald Princess II is a nice way to spend an evening.
“You’ll have dinner, and enjoy Las Vegas-style entertainment, and live music,” she said. “It’s a little bit of Vegas in your backyard.”
Top-notch musical entertainment is at the fore.
“Tony Adams is our mainstay,” she said, adding that DJ Rob Callahan, is also onstage with music for dancing between live sets. “They provide the live musical entertainment – from oldies to today.”
She further explained that the casino is not the primary emphasis – the whole experience is.
“It’s a five to six hour experience,” Tina Dyer said. “It’s definitely a different way to spend an evening.”
The sightseeing along the way out to sea is impressive. Passengers get wonderful views of the Sidney Lanier Bridge, and Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island and Sea Island. Tina Dyer said the dolphins like to race the boat as it makes its way to open water.
Louis Dyer said dinner is a Southern-style buffet, and features everything from barbecue to rotisserie chicken, fried chicken and other selections.
“Friday we serve prime rib,” he said. “We consider Friday date night.”
There are bars on every level, he added, and drink specials are always available. Alcohol service is stopped an hour before returning to port for safety reasons, he said.
On the return to port, passengers are served a snack that consists of a variety of tasty treats, including chicken wings, hot dogs, hamburgers and breakfast.
If a date night is not your cup of tea, the Emerald Princess II is also an ideal venue to hold bachelorette parties, family reunions and corporate events.
Evening public sailings are held Thursdays through Sundays, and matinees are available Friday and Saturday mornings.
“The ship can be chartered Mondays through Wednesdays for private functions,” said Tina Dyer.
An evening on the Emerald Princess II is one of the most reasonably priced nights out in the area. The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner, a snack on the return trip and entertainment. Drinks and gambling are extra.
“It’s cheaper than airfare to Vegas, that’s for sure,” said Tina Dyer.