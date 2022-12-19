A Taste of Glynn has been tantalizing the taste buds of participants for more than 20 years.
The event gathers the best chefs and caterers in the Golden Isles to showcase their talents. The samples they serve from the menu are designed to let participants discover food from restaurants or stores they’ve never tried.
It’s a way for businesses to lure new customers to their restaurants and stores.
And it’s also an important way to help support Glynn Community Crisis Center/Amity House, which serves victims of domestic violence and their children.
The upcoming A Taste of Glynn will be held 5 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at King & Prince Beach and Golf Resort. Tickets are $50 in advance or $65 at the door.
The event is the an important fundraiser for the crisis center.
So far, 13 businesses have agreed to serve samples of their fare at the event, including Wolf Island Oyster Co., McGarvey’s Beach Wee Pub, the Village Oven, the Canopy Restaurant, South of Heaven Bar-Be-Que, Small Cakes, Sea Palms, Oaks on the River, Savannah Bee Company, Sea Island, Del Sur Artisan Eats, Echo and Harris Teeter.
More participants are expected to sign up before the event.
Free parking and shuttle service to the event will be at Massengale Park on St. Simons Island. Shuttle service starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.
Advance tickets can be purchased in Brunswick at Rose and Vine and The Market on Newcastle, on St. Simons Island at Maggie’s and GJ Ford Bookshop and on Jekyll Island at Maxwell’s General Store.