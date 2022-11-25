112522_dixie2

Dixie was found as a stray with head trauma which turned out to be a tooth that needed surgery. No Kill Glynn County stepped in to help and is currently trying to find her a forever home.

 Provided photo

For the volunteers of No Kill Glynn County, sad stories are commonplace.

Case in point, the tale of two Dixies.

