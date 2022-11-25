For the volunteers of No Kill Glynn County, sad stories are commonplace.
Case in point, the tale of two Dixies.
The first, Caroline Blackshear noted, comes from a heartbreaking background. Sweet Dixie is a senior Boston terrier mix whose family has hit on desperately hard times. The little dog, who lost an eye as a puppy, was living with her owners in a car.
And then, even that was taken away.
After becoming homeless, the family reached out to the nonprofit to try to find a new home for Sweet Dixie.
“After the original rehoming post, NKGC received a message that Dixie needed medical attention immediately but that the owner did not have the funds. We told her to head to the Pet Doctor,” Blackshear, a dedicated NKGC volunteer, said.
“It was there that she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, which is not treatable, but meds can be given to help keep her comfortable for the time she has left. That was something we couldn’t say no to.”
One of the ladies at the Pet Doc offered to take Dixie in as a hospice case but needed NKGC to help support medical costs for the little dog’s care.
There’s currently a GoFundMe page, where the total donations have only reached $280 of the $1,000 goal.
But that’s not NKGC’s only heartbreaking story about a dog named Dixie.
Blackshear notes there was another Dixie that was found as a stray with possible trauma to the head.
“She was seen by a vet who drained the wound and put her on antibiotics. After completing the antibiotics, the wound again began swelling and was put back on another round of antibiotics. (Glynn County Animal Services’) staff wondered about it being a tooth and when they checked, they were correct,” she said.
“Due to having two prior vet visits to address the swelling, they did not have the funds for her surgery to remove the tooth that was the root of the problem. They discussed adopting her out and just letting people know surgery was needed ... or if push came to shove even euthanizing because really, she shouldn’t have to live in that kind of pain.”
While NKGC was unable to find a foster and pull her out of animal services, it was able to arrange for her surgery.
“Dixie had surgery at Seaside Vet Hospital on St. Simons Island and has since recovered. She is now looking to find her forever home. She is available for adoption, foster or rescue through Glynn County Animal Services. We honestly have not even begun to fundraiser for her surgery,” Blackshear said.
They are just two of the many tear-jerking stories. Glynn County Animal Services is full with animals in need of homes.
But there is hope. For families looking for a new four-legged fur baby, the message from nonprofits like NKGC is always, “adopt, don’t shop.” They’re also grateful for any support that the community could give during the season.
“There are ways to support NKGC this holiday season,” she said. “No. 1, adopt a rescue animal. The more homes we find for current animals, the more animals we can help. No. 2, open your home and heart to a foster animal. Having foster homes is critical as we are a foster-based rescue. All of our animals are in loving foster homes.”
“No. 3, donations. We are currently the only organization in Glynn County that has offered free spay/neuter programs this year for our community. We are thankful for those who have donated towards these efforts. On top of community programs, we also have medical bills for the animals we take in to the rescue and do our very best to help those in need with their personal animals when we can.”