It’s a comeback line as old as the wheel.
Ask directions in the boondocks, and the grizzled local spits a stream of tobacco juice and says, “You can’t get there from here.”
Those are the very places Ryan and Rebecca Means want to plant their hiking shoes, places not just far from the madding crowd but beyond the hum of tires on asphalt. The two Florida research scientists have taken some time away from their ecological and conservation work at the Coastal Plains Institute in the Florida Panhandle to locate and document the most remote spots in the U.S. Since the idea came to Ryan Means in 2009, they have hiked or canoed to 37, including their latest in Georgia.
Their nonprofit research headquarters is located in what some city folk would consider remote, sitting as it does about halfway between Tallahassee and Alligator Point just inland from the Gulf of Mexico.
If most Georgians were asked to guess the location of the hardest to get at spot in the state, they may opt for some nameless spot in a mountain hollow, but the Means family found it close to the coast amid an expanse of black water and grass.
The remote spot is in the Okefenokee Swamp, the “Land of Trembling Earth,” although the exact spot is pretty firm. It is on a portion of Floyd’s Island, a stop on a cross-swamp canoe trail. There’s a camping area, but visitors aren’t allowed to go beyond it. The Means, however, obtained a research permit from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge that allowed them to hike five hours out-and-back to the remote point.
Floyd’s Island is actually a sand ridge with scrubby vegetation such as palmettos and ty ty and a lot of prickly pear cactus.
“That caused us to tippy toe,’’ Ryan Means said of the cactus.
There were three tippy toeing on this trip.
The “bushwhack” as Ryan Means calls many of their hikes, wasn’t easy. It took about five hours to cover 1½ miles. That’s as the crow flies, but they sometimes followed wildlife trails and picked their ways as a deer would.
This remote spot was relatively easy, but to hear them tell it the harder the better and the more remote.
So what makes a remote spot in the first place? Their definition is simple: A precise point the maximum distance in a given state from a road or a city. That was easy enough in the Okefenokee considering it took a long canoe paddle to Floyd’s Island.
Susan Heisey, chief supervisory ranger at the refuge, says it makes sense the remote spot would be in the 400,000-acre swamp.
“We’re the third largest wilderness area east of the Mississippi,’’ she said. The larger ones are the Marjory Stoneman Douglas in the Everglades and the Boundary Waters in Minnesota.
As for being a good distance from a road, the Meanses drove to Stephen Foster State Park near Fargo and then paddled eight miles to Floyd’s Island, Heisey said.
Recently, they couldn’t have made that trip now, Heisey said, because the canoe trail to Floyd’s Island and other overnight trails are closed because of seasonably low water. They went during cold weather when the canals had plenty of water and were rewarded with the calls of barred owls in the campground at night and with spotting wild turkeys by day. Not that it was all positive. “One of the gut punches,’’ he said, “was a Mylar balloon hanging in a bush.”
Rebecca Means finds the remote spots starting with state global information system records, but that’s not always enough.
The disqualifying roadway doesn’t have to be Elm Street because logging roads and fire breaks can provide vehicle access, so she goes to Google Earth and searches for what she calls “scars” left by vehicles.
Sometimes those scars are partially healed. In trekking to their remote area in the Cranberry Wilderness in West Virginia, she said, “We actually walked on an old road that is no longer used.”
But there is plenty of vehicle traffic along roads that aren’t on any map, usually to oil and gas wells in the west.
“We found places supposed to be in a roadless area, but it’s a development,’’ she said.
Interstate highways and two-path roads worn by Jeep tires are counted as disqualifiers of remoteness.
While most people look for a road close to the campground, the Meanses search for the opposite. They’ve been rewarded, although they’ve endured some strenuous hikes over terrain ranging from sandy slogs inches above sea level to hopping rocks above 11,000 feet elevation.
Once they get to their remote spot, Rebecca Means sets to work taking scientific assessments as he takes photos and videos. In the Okefenokee it seemed a commercial jet crossed the sky every few minutes and in some supposedly remote areas the rivers and tides have carried trash into areas reached by exhausting hikes. At Cape Romaine in South Carolina, the lighthouse was visible — at least it’s historic — and during their entire 18-mile walk on Daufin Island in Alabama, the oil rigs in the Gulf were always visible.
At least their loads have gotten lighter. In their early years, they carried a toddler, their daughter Skyla, in a backpack. Now, Skyla carries her own weight, but she has been known to grouse a little such as the hike in Montana when she was 4.
“On the last day, she was bawling when we told her our journey would be over,’’ Ryan Means said. “I thought to myself, ‘Mission accomplished.’’’
They have hiked 481 miles and boated 330 to reach remote areas that come with their own rewards and sometimes downers.
After a 3 ½-mile canoe paddle in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas, they had a good view of the Oachita River from the remote spot. But camping that night, they heard traffic noises all night from U.S. 82 three miles away. Those noises aren’t harmless. They can affect wildlife abundance because they drown out mating calls, studies have shown.
In Colorado, they were 8.8 miles from the nearest road in the Rio Grand National Forest and had no cellphone service.
They were in the Payette National Forest in Idaho in October 2013 during a government shutdown. They had to cut fallen trees off the road as snow fell while they drove as close as possible to the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. They found one confused Forest Service employee who had been told to stop working because of the shutdown. That was easy to say, but he couldn’t leave because he was snowed in.
Of the 37 remote spots they’ve documented, the farthest from a road was in Yellowstone National Park where they took a 7-day hike to get 21.7 miles from the road. They saw wolf paw prints, and they posted a picture on the Projectremote website of a lone wolf howling.
At one campsite, they heard a pack of wolves howling unnervingly in the night.
They don’t get to enjoy those remote spots as long as they would like.
“We’re always up against some permit deadline,’’ or perhaps a need to get back to Crawfordville where their current project is ensuring a little creature called the striped newt doesn’t disappear from the wild. As a nonprofit, they do research work the bigger government agencies don’t have the funding or the time to do. Coastal Plains has about 2,000 acres in conservation land, part of it habitat for a pitcher plant and the rest longleaf pine forest.
They tried to get the striped newt listed for protection but were turned down.
“We believe that was for political reasons,’’ Ryan Means said.
All that means for the Means family is they’ll keep doing their best to restore the newt population until the politics change.
When they’re not doing that, they’re plotting their next course to a remote place — the harder the access, the better.
“There have been few remote spots where you couldn’t feel human presence,’’ they said.
They keep looking, though, for places where the only humans they see are each other.
To see where they’ve been, visit the website projectremote.com.