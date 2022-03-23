The Empowerment Community Center of Brunswick will host Friday “A Night Under the Stars,” creating a prom experience for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities ages 14 and older.
The prom will take place from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Prom-goers will be treated as kings and queens, with limousine arrivals and a rolled out red-carpet welcome.
Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner and prom favors for each guest. A dance floor will also be set up, and each guest will be crowned king or queen of the prom.
“It’s not just a dance, it’s not just a prom — it’s a night where people get to understand their worth,” said Pastor Kendall Shaw of Empowerment Community Center. “For those in attendance, it is also a chance to be a part of something significant and lifechanging, and to be blessed in the process.”
The Empowerment Community Center of Brunswick will offered the event free of charge for all guests. The prom is made possible through donations from Family Connection Glynn County, the local business community and individual donors.
“Partnering with local organizations to bring joy, hope and love to these special kings and queens is a privilege for our church and our community,” Shaw said. “I imagine a world where our communities are actively engaged in learning from and receiving the meaningful contributions of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by embracing them in the fabric of our vibrant community. We believe that all people are defined by their own strengths, abilities and inherent value, not by the characteristics, including disability.”
To register as a guest or volunteer for the event, call 912-294-4970.