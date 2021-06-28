A ‘Good Neighbor’ wears many hats

“Like a good neighbor ...” is perhaps one of the most universally recognized advertising slogans in the world, and Maggie Dutton, of Maggie Dutton State Farm, is committed to being the best neighbor to her clients and the community-at-large.
To Maggie, being a good neighbor begins with giving her clients the best service and top-of-the-line products available. Not only is she a licensed insurance agent, but she recently obtained her certification as a chartered financial consultant (ChFC). The ChFC education is much like the CFP certification education, but with additional required instruction on the principles of financial planning for a broad array of contemporary scenarios found in today’s social and economic environment.
The ChFC designation prepares advisors to face modern challenges in financial planning, including small business planning, planning for divorced and blended families, and planning for families with special needs, by leveraging knowledge of investments, insurance and tax planning. This designation has been a long time coming. Maggie began the work to obtain it 20 years ago, but put it on hold when she faced a cancer diagnosis and treatment. Now a 17-year survivor, she enjoys mentoring others facing a breast cancer diagnosis.
She’s also a broker for Rocket Mortgage – Quicken Loans and a mortgage loan originator.
“Clients are assigned to a support banker who walks them through the process,” Maggie said. “And we are able to give wholesale mortgage rates as opposed to the rate found online. State Farm formed this alliance so we can offer the best rates and services to our clients.”
State Farm also has an alliance with Jackson National, the largest annuity company in the United States, and she offers all of their products.
“People are living longer,” she said. “I’ve been a registered representative for 20 years, and, in addition to annuities, I can offer clients mutual funds, IRAs and other investment vehicles.”
In other words, Maggie Dutton State Farm offers a complete line of insurance and financial services to its clients, who range from people beginning with their first auto and homeowner’s policies to those who are concerned with financial and estate planning. In 2021, she was recognized as a member of the Million Dollar Round Table for the ninth time. The MDRT is a global, independent association of more than 65,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
“Not all State Farm agents do all this,” she said. “I live and breathe State Farm and being a good neighbor.”
That’s evident when one understands the array of programs and organizations Maggie Dutton State Farm supports within the community. They include the Golden Isles Career Academy, Heritage Christian Academy, Frederica Academy, Rotary Club, FaithWorks, American Cancer Society, Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia and College of Coastal Georgia, The Farm at Oatland North, Memory Matters, Manna House, Grace House and many others. Her company doesn’t only make financial contributions to worthy organizations – the support goes much deeper than that. At many local charity events you’ll find volunteers from Maggie Dutton State Farm participating in whatever way they can to be helpful.
And, as an insurance agent, she and her team are always there. Maggie Dutton has been in the insurance profession for 39 years. Her background is in education, and these days she still enjoys teaching, only now she teaches her team members and clients, and tries to keep insurance and investment vocabulary accessible and understandable. Her five team members, all of whom are women, are licensed agents and specialize in different product lines. They have a combined 59 years of experience with State Farm. Maggie Dutton State Farm is licensed in Georgia and South Carolina, and will soon be licensed in Alabama and Florida.
Even with six women in the office, there is zero drama. In fact, the team enjoys each other’s company so much they rarely leave for lunch – preferring to bring food in and eat together in the company kitchen.
Each agent has her own specialty, and that goes for Maggie too.
“I like the big commercial accounts, investments and life insurance,” she said.
During the tropical storms the past few years, the agents worked remotely, but claims could be processed in real time, Maggie said.
“I give everybody my cell phone,” she said. “Everybody’s accessible; I think it’s important for them to know their agent really cares.”
Of course, after nearly 40 years in a profession, the question of retirement is becoming a more frequent one.
“I’m never retiring – I love what I do,” Maggie said.
Breakout:
Visit Maggie Dutton State Farm at 400 Main St., No. 7, St. Simons Island. Contact the office at 912-638-1881, or at maggie@maggiedutton.com. Visit the website at www.maggiedutton.com.