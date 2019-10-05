On a typically picturesque evening earlier this week, Wylie and I took Sweet Pea and Augie for a walk along the Frederica River, soaking up the incoming tide and the setting sun.
Gazing upon a matronly copse of moss-draped live oaks to one side and the soothing ripples on the river’s surface to the other, I thanked God that Arthur J. Moore was a good Methodist and not an agent for the folks at Six Flags Over Georgia. For surely this serene stretch of land near the entrance to St. Simons Island would be lit up in roller coasters and ferris wheels had Moore chosen the latter path.
He may have been a man of God, but the good reverend was apparently a pit bull at the negotiation table. And perhaps the most audacious deal Moore ever brokered went down 70 years ago this week. Bishop Moore really really wanted this prime stretch of St. Simons Island real estate for the Methodists. He turned a deaf ear to the word “no.” He twisted arms. He went in for the kill.
This persistence resulted in the wholesome and widely praised spiritual retreat known today as Epworth By The Sea. (These peaceful grounds are fortunately within walking distance for Wylie and I.) From writers’ workshops to children’s camps to church ladies’ getaways, this facility quietly hosts tens of thousands of visitors and more than 700 nondenominational getaways each year.
The 40-plus acre site sits on what was once the core of the Hamilton Plantation during the antebellum period.
It is flanked by the county’s passive Gascoigne Bluff Park to the south and the sedate Epworth Estates neighborhood to the north.
The deal that sealed it took place Oct. 1, 1949. And although Bishop Moore was known to drive a hard bargain, Epworth By The Sea could not have become a reality if Alfred W. “Bill” Jones Sr. of the Sea Island Company had not wanted it also.
All Jones did was buy land that he did not need. Then he sold a chunk of it back to the Methodists for a sweetheart of a deal. Lastly, Jones spent $4,000 of his own money.
Jones, of course, was a driving force behind the development of Sea Island as a luxury resort for the rich and famous. His older cousin, automobile magnate Howard E. Coffin, acquired the island for that purpose in the 1920s. The resort getaway was under Jones’ management by 1928, and he took over full leadership of Sea Island upon Coffin’s death in 1937.
Meanwhile, Detroit banker Eugene Lewis and his wife settled into the old Hamilton Plantation in the 1920s, restoring the estate grounds and the home to something akin to its heyday.
Lewis dabbled in vegetable and dairy farming there for nearly three decades before the grounds went fallow again with America’s more pressing concerns with World War II.
With the war ended in 1945, a contingent of South Georgia Methodists would breath life into the plantation grounds once again. Leading the effort was Moore, a south Georgia native but at the time a bishop in the Atlanta area. Other leaders in this movement included A.J. Strickland, Walter Blasingame and D. Abbott Turner.
Early on in the search, the group had their eyes on a piece of land near Christ Church, farther north on St. Simons Island. And why not? This land was near the famous Wesley Oak, beneath which the Rev. John Wesley preached to the 18th century settlers of Fort Frederica before returning to England and delivering passionate sermons that would lay the groundworks of the Methodist movement. In the end, that land was determined to be too overgrown to make establishing an infrastructure there feasible.
The group then very nearly settled on a piece of land in McIntosh County where the old Harris Neck Air Base had been during WWII. However, negotiations with the federal government and the county wavered, then fell through in early 1949.
That is when their attention turned to the old Hamilton Plantation, probably with some help from St. Simons United Methodist Church pastor William J. Erwin. Jones no doubt dropped a hint to Moore about the tract’s availability as well. Jones had long held close ties with Lewis, who still owned the property. Jones grew up in the Quaker faith, but he later became a Methodist through his association with Moore, who spent time at Sea Island’s resort hotel, The Cloister.
An Atlanta real estate agent representing Lewis soon came calling on Moore. The agent wanted $89,000 for roughly 1,777 acres, more than three quarters of which was under water at high tide.
Moore countered with $85,000. The agent stood firm at first, but eventually budged. Eighty-five grand it was. Deal.
Except Moore did not have $85,000. But he knew someone who did. Jones at first respectfully declined, insisting the Sea Island Company had no interest in adding 1,400 acres of marsh hen habitat to its holdings. Jones relented, of course. But the ink had barely dried before Moore asked Jones to sell 43 acres of that land to the Methodists for $40,000. Jones declined, then acquiesced.
Moore did not have the money for that purchase either. But all he needed was 10 worthy men to pony up $4,000 each to cover the Forty Thou. Guess who Moore let in on the ground floor of this investment? Yes, Jones was among the 10. The others were: Moore, Strickland, Blasingame, Turner, J. Slater Wright, Ben J. Tarbutton, Sr., Leo B. Huckabee, Jerome Crawley, and George T. Morris.
Jones never had a chance, recalled Strickland’s son, A.J. Strickland III, in the book Epworth: A Mission By The Sea. “Definitely he changed his mind, but perhaps Bishop Moore helped him change it,” said Strickland III, later an Epworth chairman. “Bishop Moore had a great reputation for changing people’s minds.”
Jones may have changed his mind about this land deal, but his heart was always in the right place. (Sea Island later gave away the rest of this land, including the tract that became Epworth Estates.)
“He knew that honky-tonks and cheap forms of amusement might come into the area and surround the fine community he was trying to build up,” recalled Jones’ son, Bill Jones Jr. “A religious center could help ward off this kind of element.”