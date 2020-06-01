Because he was studying for a Covid 19 test, Terry Dickson didn’t write a column this week. We offer instead some timely correspondence from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yours fine and otherwise dandy. Me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, our onliest boy are just fine except for being fed up with this here coronavirus.
Well ain’t this coronavirus something else? I been watching on the television where states is opening up their economies but weren’t nothing changed much in Pond Scoggin. Our local industry has been runnin’ wide open as our craftsmen seen a new demand for the various corn-based tonics and elixirs as people has stayed at home from their jobs.
As for social distancin,’ we’ve been practicin’ that for years in our work places especially when it comes to revenuers and other guvment agents. I reckon our product is best made in what you might call splendid isolation. I knowed our economy was cooking, so to speak, when I got up one mornin’ and went fishin’ and counted 16 smokes risin’ over the trees along the river. Demand is high, but the yeast shortage hit hard and there ain’t substitute. Least I ain’t never heared of no sourdough sour mash.
Howsomever, the governor’s stay at home order has caused us considerable problems with Bubba Guy. His teachers down to the high school put in on-line classes and the first thang he done was mess up our internet connection at the house so he wouldn’t have to do nothing academic, but with the internet down he couldn’t play no computer games which is what he wants to do ever livelong day. Anyways, he finally decided to keep the internet on and maintain his barely passin’ grades includin’ his D- in English grammar which I don’t rightly understand cause everbody around here talks right good.
This social distancin’ has also caused some problems at City Hall as we put in a longer meetin’ table and scattered out along it. The first meetin’ we had Councailman Beauregard “Bo” Trapp took his usual spot at the end, which put him a good 12 feet from me and when I tried to open the meetin’ he put in that he was “agin it, that we didn’t need to spend taxpayers’ money on such foolishness.”
That’s his usual stand on about everthang, but says I, “Bo. I was just trying to lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance.”
But he’ll be 89 come June 12 and his hearin’ ain’t the best no more and he’s prone to takin’ naps during the proceedings. We’ve got used to him stirrin’ awake and commentin’ on Item 3 on the agenda when we about to vote on Item 10.
About the only thing the council done in response to the pandemic was to enact some emergency ordinances to keep a lot of outsiders from comin’ here to ride out the virus and maybe infecting some of our folks. I hear tell all y’all on St. Simons seen a lot of out-of-state cars during that stay-at-home order. We wasn’t worried so much about the New Yorkers cause they have trouble findin’ Waycross without GPS so I reckoned if they ever stumbled on Pond Scoggin it would be cause they geed when they shoulda hawed.
Well got a little scare of somebody from the outside spreadin’ the virus here when a big shiny motor home come down the road stopped at our coronavirus checkpoint that was manned by the police auxiliary. The driver was a woman wearing two masks and gloves with three 12-packs of toilet paper strapped in the passenger seat and a little only chihuahua ridin’ on the dashboard. The dog had a little mask looked like it was made out of a sock but it didn’t do much to muffle that chihuahua yip that’ll make your ears bleed.
Well, they told her they wasn’t no campground to park her motor home that she probably needed to go on to Florida whereas she said she wasn’t lookin’ for one because she was gonna park on her property. Well ain’t nobody seen this woman but she said her name was Angela Arkwright and that her granddaddy, the late Cliven Arkwright, had left her a piece of property on a bluff on the Old River Road upstream from Pond Scoggin proper and she’d been payin’ the property taxes on it 23 years.
She went on her way up there and didn’t nobody see her much except when she come out to terrorize barefooted young ‘uns walking to river to go fishin’. “Don’t you know what stay at home means?” she hollered although them masks cut down the volumn.
Little Rooster Carter, who’s a fiesty little bantam like his daddy, Big Rooster, hollered back, “Yes’m, and we wish you had.”
Once a day she’d come out to exercise walk still sportin’ them masks and when she’d walk past houses with people rockin’ on their porches she’d cross the to the far side of the road and hold her mask tighter around her nose.
Ralph’s Barbecue Trough didn’t suffer a whole lot because he sold meals to go and because they wasn’t no way to refill the tea glasses, he handed a gallon jug out the door.
Anyways, Ms. Arkwright stopped in for lunch one day and ordered a kale salad and a unsweet tea to which Ralph said they ain’t no point in tea if it ain’t sweet and that the closest thang he had to kale was collards cooked six hours with a ham hock. She passed on that.
Also, the Pond Scoggin Gen’l Store wasn’t sufficient for her essential needs. They wasn’t nobody knowed what gluten was much less gluten free and they don’t stock tofu, fresh organic mushrooms or that pink salt, and she like to have cried when she asked about imported bottled water. Wanda Sue at the cash register said they didn’t sell no bottled water cause everbody had a well and if her pump was busted she could fill up some jugs from the hose pipe out back.
She just walked on back to her motor home and fired it up and left. The last we seen through the dust was a Fulton County tag and one a them coexist bumper stickers.
Well, Mr. Dickerson, Pond Scoggin is mostly open for business. I hear y’all are getting back to something they call a “new normal.” Try it out, I reckon, but if you want some old normal come this a way. That’s the only way we do thangs.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene