After suffering a bout of roundabout-induced vertigo on my way home from taking my 537th photo of the Golden Ray, I was having trouble typing. Conditions may worsen as St. Simons becomes the roundabout capital of the Western Hemisphere. I offer instead this timely correspondence from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope you and yours are fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, that’s our onliest boy, we are doin’ right well except we are having some assimilation difficulties with some recent additions to our population.
I heard you was complainin’ about all them New Yorkers movin’ to St. Simons to get away from the Hons. Cuomo and de Blasio.
Anyways, we got a considerable rich feller name of Rosemond Broadhurst IV from one a them New York City burrows who figured he better git out while the gittin’ was still good. He heard tell that St. Simons was a fine place to live, so he commenced looking on the internet and seen a 2,800-square-foot house with four acres on what he figured was Frederica Road on your island for only $120,000. He jumped all over it and hired a lawyer to buy it for him. The sale had done gone through when he learnt it weren’t where he thought it was a tall. We got us a little dead-end dirt road in Pond Scoggin called Fred & Rita Road after Fred and Rita Stillwell who got the land from his daddy when they got married 40 odd years ago. They put a single-wide on it, bricked it in and added on ever so often so they was room to raise six head of hard-headed boys, one tom boy, a dozen huntin’ dogs and more goats than the Israelites brung out of Egypt.
Well Mr. Broadhurst was satisfied with pictures of the house he seen on the internet, but they was all of the front. When you come up on it from the driveway it’s right handsome because Rita’s brother is a good mason and he covered the front with the brick from a old high school that burnt one night and got hit by a tornado the next.
Anyways, what wasn’t in the pictures was the stove in corn crib, the Ford motor that’s been hanging by a chain from a tree limb since 1972, the school bus the motor come out of and various and sundry rusty car and pickup truck bodies with dog fennel growing around ‘em.
He was fit to be tied when he seen it in person, but he simmered down to a light boil and decided he was gone tough it out awhile, clean thangs up, put in a pool and sell it to some other unsuspectin’ New Yorker.
The first thang he done was to try to get the lawyer who helped him buy it disbarred. Then he managed to aggravate ever neighbor within a half mile radius startin’ with them on both sides.
A.C. Brown lives next to him on the east side and A.C. was out grillin’ a piece of gator tail one evening when Mr. Broadhurst come stalkin’ over, drawed hisself up and looked down his considerably long nose.
“I suppose you realize you planted your row of cedars on the property line,’’ Mr. Broadhurst said.
“I ain’t planted them cedars. They come up from the cedar berries that passed through the digestive systems of birds that used to perch on a barbed wire fence. The fence is gone, but them trees has flourished,’’ A.C. said.
“Well, regardless of their origin, their limbs are encroaching on my property. However, I prefer that you leave them intact to serve as a screen and provide privacy for my family and guests,’’ Mr. Broadhurst said.
Well, A.C. is usually what you call tactful but he took a considerable and immediate dislike to Mr. Broadhurst. So instead of a polite come back, he said, “I’ve seen your wife and them two teenage boys of yourn with all their tattoos and piercin’s. If anythang, I’ll plant a thick row of hedge bushes.”
He’s right about them young’uns. They got more graffiti on em’ than a railroad hopper car and if you melted down all the metal they got hangin’ on ‘em you could build a F150. If them boys comes over to y’all’s beach next summer and gets caught in a rip tide, tell the life guards to rescue ‘em with a magnet.
Although A.C. didn’t intend no disrespect, old Broadhurst took plenty and stomped off home.
Anyways, Mrs. Broadhurst don’t cook and they hired one of the Getsinger girls to cook and instructed her to fix some “local fare” for supper. When she called ‘em to the table they was surprised to see the table set and the food already on it. There was a platter of fried pork chops, baked sweet taters, a bowl of collards, a pone of cornbread and a glass of iced tea at everbody’s plate. Anyways, Mrs. Broadhurst set down, took a sip of tea and grimaced.
“This is horribly sweet,’’ she said.
“Well. I didn’t know which you wanted, sweet or real sweat so I added a extra cup a sugar,’’ Suzanne said.
“We drink only unsweetened tea,’’ Mrs. Broadhurst said.
Suzanne untied her apron and says, “That goes against my raisin’. My granny would spin in her grave. What y’all want is one a them fancy restaurants on St. Simons where they eat key lime pie. I quit.”
Well, Mr. Dickerson, I thought I’d better warn you. Here comes another’n. They’ll be in a Outback with a NPR bumper sticker.
Come see us and we’ll drink some ice tea made like the good Lord intended.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene