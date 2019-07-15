Herb Campbell was born June 27 in Cleveland, Ohio. Last month, he celebrated his 94th birthday at his live oak-shaded home on St. Simons Island.
He had a lot of friends over for the celebration, although he’s had more exciting birthdays. He spent one in New Guinea and another in the Philippines during World War II as an Army engineer.
He was born in 1925 during the roaring 20s and grew up in the Great Depression. But life started hard for Campbell when his father walked out on his mother before he was born.
“I was raised there,’’ he said of Cleveland, “went to school there.”
At 16, he left.
“I got a working permit at age 16,’’ he said of the document required for those under the legally recognized working age, “went off on my own. I got on my Silver King bicycle and rode away.’’
He bicycled to Chesterland, Ohio, to work on the Quigley Farm, from sunup until sundown, for three meals a day, a bed and two tickets to the rollerskating rink on Saturday night. He got into trouble before he ever got there.
“On the way out to the farm, I was going out Mayfield Road, a real steep hill. I just let it coast. I got pulled over,’’ he said.
The policeman told him he was going 50 in a 35 and wrote him a ticket for speeding on a bicycle.
At the rink, he met a young girl and they began rollerskate dancing together and won contests in the circle waltz and jitterbug.
“I ended up marrying that gal,’’ he said, but it wasn’t right away.
At 18, he got drafted off the farm, and the Quigleys gave him a ride to catch the bus.
After training for the Corps of Engineers, Campbell was sent to New Guinea where, the Army said, they would be among savages. That seemed a little strong, but perhaps not.
“There were two tribes. They were both headhunters. They hunted each other,’’ Campbell said. Tribesmen walked around with shrunken heads on sticks, but they didn’t bother the American troops until soldiers disobeyed orders to not mess with the native women.
When a few did, Campbell said, they were missing until their bodies were found hanging in the jungle by the thumbs.
Campbell’s job was running a bulldozer to open supply lines for the infantry. They were under orders not to knock down any coconut palms because Palmolive owned them and used them to make soap. But one in particular was in the way of building a supply depot, so Campbell jumped on his dozer and pushed it down and out of the way.
“They deducted it from my pay, 20-something dollars. Back then, you only got $25 a month,’’ he said.
He claims to have not seen much action, just a few Japanese snipers taking shots at them, but he did help suppress enemy fire a few times.
The Japanese built pillboxes and bunkers out of palms that absorbed whatever the Americans fired at them, so the engineers rumbled up on their D-8 bulldozers and got on top of the bunkers. Then they just kept grinding on them with their steel tracks until they collapsed.
He was in the Philippines when the second atom bomb ended the war, and he was discharged a few days before his 21st birthday. He came home and “that little gal” was waiting for him. He turned 21, and they wed three days later.
Back in Cleveland, he joined the operating engineers union and ran big cranes setting steel on high rises and building walls to armor the shore. As he worked, he built a house in Kirtland, Ohio, “a stick at a time. It took me 14 years.”
He built a big retaining wall to protect the shoreline, went home for the weekend and came back Monday to find all his work washed away. Frustrated, he figured there had to be a better way, so he went down in his basement and began building cardboard models and ultimately came up with something he called Campbell devices. They were 14 tons each, cast on 10-foot-square bases from which rose five stepped peaks starting with two feet on the outside, then two three-foot peaks and a five-footer in the middle.
He placed them just off the shore and when a 10 foot wave rolled in, the Campbell devices caught the underwater portion. “I knocked five feet off the bottom and the wave fell’’ without crashing onto the shore, he said. It was like knocking the knees from under a big man in a fight. Sand settled behind the concrete barriers establishing beaches where there had been none.
He built them all along Lake Erie, including an enormous one that he went back to see recently.
“It’s still there after 33 years. I beat Lake Erie,’’ he said. “I built some great beaches up there.”
During that time, his marriage broke up after 40 years and five children, but he later remarried to Anita, who had eight children of her own.
Sea Island Co. heard of his work as it was looking for a way to restore its beach. Campbell came down and met with Ralph Graham and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They called three years later in 1989 ready to give his devices a try.
Sea Island moved Campbell down with all his equipment, and he built a couple of groins to retain sand for an early beach renourishment project.
Groins only work on one side, and Campbell said for his devices to work they had to be offshore. When Sea Island didn’t agree to start work, it was time to go back to Ohio. But Anita wasn’t so sure.
“Mama,’’ as he calls her, “said, ‘I can play tennis year round down here.’ OK. We’ll stay.”
Financially, it was probably a mistake.
“Had I stayed with these on Lake Erie,’’ he said with a model of a Campbell device sitting in front of him, “I probably could have had a house on Sea Island.”
But he doesn’t and worse still, thieves made off with the equipment he had left behind, cut up the steel forms he used to cast his concrete devices and sold it as scrap.
“It would cost $1.5 million to back and open back up,’’ and he doesn’t know where he could get that kind of money.
He got into land clearing and working with Boots Sears on some beach protection projects, but he has mostly torn down houses, hotels, whatever to make room for new development. If you passed by the old Oak Plaze Hotel on U.S. 17 years ago and saw a big excavator with flames painted on it ripping down the buildings, the white-haired man at the controls was Campbell.
One developer liked his work so much, he stopped taking bids for projects. He just called and told him when to come to work. When the financial crisis hit in 2008, nobody called and Campbell, like most people in his line of work, lost a lot.
Macular degeneration has robbed him of much of his sight so he can’t drive anymore, but he still works some removing mobile homes that are replaced with FEMA trailers. He gets one every few months, but he laughs at his limitations. Sometimes the big toothed bucket on his excavator disappears because it gets beyond the limited reach of his eyes.
But his biggest loss came just a couple of weeks before his 93rd birthday when Anita died. As he said, though, she had eight children and they watch after him.
“I’ve got a bunch of kids running around. I have one great-great-grandbaby,’’ he said.
When he was young, his eyes saw horses and buggies, the Model T, the Model A and the first mass-produced Chevrolets, Plymouths and more. He saw zeppelins, air planes, jets and space shuttles and who knows what new things he will see, albeit faintly.
But he doesn’t look back with bitterness. He has never seen so much as a picture of his father, but he bears no animosity. He figures at least he got some good genes.
“I don’t know why I’m still going around, but I am,’’ he said.