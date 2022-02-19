The 28th Annual Mardi Gras festival is being held in Kingsland for the second consecutive year after spending its first 26 years in downtown St. Marys.
Jolene Andersen, one of the festival organizers, has no regrets about the move. The new venue in downtown Kingsland has enabled organizers to host what is easily the largest Mardi Gras ever held in Camden County.
Andersen said more than 170 vendors have rented booth spaces on U.S. 17 in downtown Kingsland for the two-day festival, Feb. 25-26.
The event, which in the past was held on one day, typically attracts crowds of 25,000. Andersen believes the two-day event should smash records.
It’ll take more than 170 booths to lure people to the festival, however. And quality live entertainment is the ticket.
When the festival officially opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Whiskey Heart will take to the stage to entertain the crowds, followed by Craig Campbell at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s entertainment begins at 10 a.m. with the annual Mardi Gras parade starting at King Parkway and traveling along U.S. 17 through downtown Kingsland.
The annual classic car show will also begin at 10 a.m.
J.C. Hornsby takes the stage at 11 a.m., followed by George Birge at 2:30 p.m. The feature act, Clay Walker, begins his performance at 4:30 p.m.
There is no admission to the festival or the live performances.
Local businesses will participate in the Camden County Chamber of Commerce chili cook off from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
While there is plenty of parking near the festival site, festival goers have another alternative. They can park their cars at the Kingsland Welcome Center on Georgia 40 just west of Interstate 95 at Exit 3 and take a train ride that drops riders off in the middle of the festival, Andersen said. The train runs every 30 minutes and costs $5.
The train rides run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“People are really excited,” Andersen said. “It’s going to be the biggest ever. We’re shutting down a state highway for two days.”