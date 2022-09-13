The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission will consider again a request to annex and rezone a parcel on U.S. 17 to allow for the construction of a new residential and commercial development.
Planning commissioners deferred the application at their last meeting because they did not feel residents in the surrounding area, including the Riverside neighborhood, had been given adequate advance notice of a public hearing on the application.
A conceptual plan for the property located at 3210 and 3302 Glynn Ave. shows nine three-story apartment buildings, 62 townhomes and another three commercial buildings totaling 24,000 square, along with associated parking and infrastructure. Brian Hunt, with Roberts Civil Engineering, serves as the agent for the applicant, Maritime Homes LLC. He said the conceptual plan is just that, and that the owner has not finalized any construction plan.
“This is only an annexation and rezoning that is going to allow for the developer to develop that site,” Hunt said.
If approved, the annexation would put the entire tract inside the city limits and new zoning would put it under a single, consistent mixed-use planned development rather than the mix of residential and commercial zones.
Several people who live around the property showed up to the planning commission’s Aug. 10 meeting to express their concern the project would worsen traffic and drainage issues. Some felt they were not given enough forewarning about the application. Planning commissioners agreed and deferred the matter to their next meeting, which is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A request from the Hunter, Maclean, Exley & Dunn law firm to rezone a property at 50 Faith Ave. to allow for “agricultural uses such as growing and harvesting fruits and vegetables and the construction and use of a greenhouse and two buildings for growing hydroponic vegetables.” The property is owned by the Glynn County Board of Education.
• Divide a property at 3025 Ellis St. in two. A house sits on one half of the property, the other half contains no structures.
• An update on a zoning ordinance revision project.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and will be held on the second floor of Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.