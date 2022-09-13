Maritime Homes LLC site plan
This conceptual plan shows a potential 216-unit apartment complex and commercial development at 3210 Glynn Ave.

The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission will consider again a request to annex and rezone a parcel on U.S. 17 to allow for the construction of a new residential and commercial development.

Planning commissioners deferred the application at their last meeting because they did not feel residents in the surrounding area, including the Riverside neighborhood, had been given adequate advance notice of a public hearing on the application.

