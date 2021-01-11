In the car on his way up to Atlanta, State Rep. Buddy DeLoach was already thinking about his immediate priorities for the 2021 session of the General Assembly when he spoke to The News on Friday.
First off was moving into this new apartment. This is his second time serving as a state representative, and he recalled his first time around the block renting an apartment and moving all of his work-related effects back and forth between South Georgia and Atlanta.
“I was younger then, I don’t have the patience to do that anymore,” DeLoach said.
The ever-present specter of COVID-19 also stalks the Georgia Capitol, he continued. A recent test came back clean, DeLoach said. House leadership had implemented several measures to keep the disease in check, but he’s certainly still concerned.
“My experience there always was if you spent time there and got to know people, you were more successful as a legislator,” DeLoach said. “COVID-19 makes it much more difficult, so it’s going to be, for me, learning how to navigate under these conditions that are different from anything I’ve done before, but I’m committed to that.”
Being over 65, DeLoach said he was quick to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment now that health departments across the state are taking vaccination appointments for those 65 and older and first responders, but he’s still thankful for the extra measures in place in the capitol.
All legislators will go through twice-weekly tests and wear masks. The number of representatives in the House chamber is being limited to allow for social distancing, so some will have to move to the gallery and other rooms to watch the proceedings.
House leadership also put a cap on staff aides for all representatives.
“We can’t hire an aid in our office or anything,” said Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island. “I had a young gentleman from St. Simons I was going to hire to help me, but I can’t do that now.”
Instead, he’s going to be sharing a staffer with eight other representatives, which is likely to slow him down while checking and responding to emails and other correspondence himself.
Despite these extra measures, Hogan said he’s confident plenty will get done.
First on DeLoach’s agenda for the 2021 session is voting issues.
“I think No. 1 for me is getting control of these write-in ballots and trying to make sure we have laws on the books to make sure everyone who wants a ballot can get one, everyone has the right to vote, but also making sure every vote we count is a legal vote,” DeLoach said.
DeLoach, a Republican, defeated the incumbent and fellow Republican Jeff Jones in the June primaries. But this isn’t his first go-around. He served a total of 10 years in the Georgia House around the turn of the millennium but its issues were quite different at the time.
Despite his 15-year break from the assembly, DeLoach said he’s looking to jump right back in with a committee appointment. The members of a special committee on election issues will be formalized today, but DeLoach did not know at the time whether he was among them.
Like many, especially now-former Sen. William Ligon of White Oak, he worries about mail-in ballots, suggesting the state has little, if any, ability to ensure compliance with state elections law once the ballot is in the mail.
“I think that’s where there’s uncertainty as to whether those ballots are legitimate or not,” DeLoach said. “And the law really requires they be voted by the individual with no pressure or anyone telling them or suggesting how they vote … Encouraging people to vote is perfectly legitimate, and ensuring they know how to get ballot is legitimate, but going back and suggesting you’ll help them vote or take it to the polling place for them or mail it for them, that’s still against the law, and we need a way to enforce that law.”
As to how the committee might address that, DeLoach declined to comment.
“I’m not going to get out in front of what might turn out (of the committee),” DeLoach said.
There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud occurred in the general election or the recent runoffs, according to Georgia election officials.
Drawing from his experience in the House during a major reworking of state elections following the 2000 presidential election, DeLoach suggested it may be time to repeal the state’s no-excuse absentee voting procedure.
Building upon other recent changes in 2005, the state legislature, still Republican-controlled, passed what was called no-excuse absentee voting, meaning anyone could request a mail-in ballot. Before 2005, the state conditioned absentee voting on the voters having some reason they could not get to their polling place.
“Able-bodied people that are going to be in their own polling place need to show up in person to vote,” DeLoach said. “We’ve got three weeks of early voting now, and when you think of how important the election system is and knowing where that ballot came from, if it requires making people go to show up at the polling place to show that we can trust our election process we should do that.”
That alone will be plenty of work, but beyond election issues he said he’ll defer to his constituents.
“What I’m hearing now, and particularly from the counties I represent, they’re all interested in economic development and making sure our state gets its fair share,” DeLoach said.
Hogan is beginning his second term as a state representative today, and as such many of his priorities are carryovers from the truncated 2020 session.
“I’ve still got my legislation with mental health trying to improve mental health services in Georgia,” Hogan said.
Like DeLoach, he was worried about election integrity but has focused many of his past efforts on mental health services in the state. That work needs to continue, he said.
Housing for people with mental disabilities and disorders is the focus of House Bill 178, which creates a process for courts to help those seeking treatment into assisted housing.
“A lot of people in the state jails are people with mental problems, and the jails aren’t the facilities for that,” Hogan said. “It’s a means to keep people on the right track and out of jail.”
Newly-elected Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, could not be reached by phone before press time.