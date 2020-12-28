Brunswick city officials had good reason to be optimistic that 2020 was going to be a memorable year. And it has been memorable with all its ups and downs.
City officials were planning negotiations to bring a hotel to the Oglethorpe block with intentions of beginning construction of a long-awaited convention center.
Brunswick was a nominee for the TV show Small Business Revolution, though business leaders were disappointed to learn the city didn’t make the final cut. A gaffe by public relations representative for the show happened when The News was mistakenly given advance notice the city was among the semifinals selected for the show.
Businessman Tommy McGraw purchased the iconic Kress building downtown with plans to have commercial businesses on the first floor, residential units on the upper floor and a rooftop restaurant.
Hand in Hand of Glynn announced plans in February to build a 60-unit tiny home village at the site of the old Altama Presbyterian Church, and a groundbreaking ceremony for another tiny home village in Brunswick was held, this one for homeless veterans.
The COVID-19 pandemic struck the city in early March, basically upending everything.
The city was in the midst of a search for a new city manager to replace Jim Drumm, who resigned unexpectedly in January. In mid March, city commissioners voted unanimously to hire Regina McDuffie, who was serving as county manager in Macon County when she was offered the job. She assumed her new duties in early May.
By the time McDuffie was selected in March, five people had already died from the coronavirus. Masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing and Zoom meetings became part of everyday life for many.
Construction of the L Street repaving and drainage improvement project got back on track after lengthy delays caused by Atlanta Gas Light in 2019 when the company decided to do more extensive work than initially planned. The good news is the project is nearly completed and the entire stretch of L Street will be open to traffic in the first week of January, barring weather delays.
In May, nearly three months after the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery outside the city limits, a video of the incident went viral, sparking protests and rallies by people demanding justice. Those protests have continued periodically.
In June, a Confederate monument that has stood in Hanover Square since 1902 was defaced with the letters BLM in black paint. Prior to the vandalism, there had been calls for the monument to be removed. A committee created to make a recommendation to city commissioners could not reach consensus. The committee, with a 5-4 vote, recommended the monument remain in Hanover Square with interpretive signs about an all-Black unit of Union soldiers who served on St. Simons Island during the American Civil War. City commissioners decided to reject the recommendation.
They voted 4-1 in November to remove the monument, pending a legal challenge to prevent it from being moved.
The planned convention center was put on hold in mid summer. Then later in the year city officials agreed the timing was bad to build a convention center and hotel.
Businessman Michael Kaufman has begun discussions with city officials about developing the Oglethorpe block. His plans include a multi-story mixed use development with commercial businesses on the first floor, anywhere from 125 to 150 residential units on the upper levels and 150 parking places.
The pandemic forced city officials to cancel the July 4th fireworks display. The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority got an infusion of cash for the first time in its existence when city officials approved $300,000 in funding.
City commissioners abandoned plans for a splash pad at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in the fall after they realized it would be cost-prohibitive to put it there. They were also concerned about the amount of space the splash pad and support building with bathrooms would occupy. Organizers of large events held at the park expressed concerns they wouldn’t have the room to accommodate crowds. City officials voted to install the splash pad at Orange Park.
The year ended on a positive note when Greater Works Ministry gave away more than 500 new bicycles, toys and educational materials. Any youth in the vehicle was given a new bike, no questions asked. The only condition was the bikes had to be taken immediately.
It was an uplifting way to spread the Christmas spirit.