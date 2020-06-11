He swiped guns from a client of his boss during the summer of 2018, which was followed by his arrest on Dec. 20 that year, Glynn County police say.
But he was released from jail on his own recognizance a few days later and had been a free man since — not counting his back-to-back arrests for public drunkenness on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, 2019, according to court and jail records.
But that all ended Tuesday for Brandon Lee Mann-Owens, when county police arrested him on a slew of gun theft charges, according to jail records.
Owens, 26, remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond on 13 counts of theft and 13 counts of theft by deception.
The charges stem from a Glynn County Grand Jury true bill indictment handed down Dec. 11 which accuses him of selling at least 13 guns stolen from the Hampton Point Drive home of a St. Simons Island man, according to court records. The Brunswick man is accused of subsequently selling the guns to numerous people, according to the indictment.
Mann-Owens was booked into the county jail at 7:41 p.m. by county police, jail records show. No further details were available Wednesday from county police.
Mann-Owens’ original arrest in December 2018 charged him with one count of stealing and selling a gun, according to jail records. County detectives apparently were able to piece together more alleged gun thefts and sales by Mann-Owens since.
According to the original police report, Mann-Owens worked for a cleaning and restoration company that was doing work at the man’s home on Hampton Point Drive beginning in August 2018. The man locked his guns in a downstairs closet before moving out of the home during the cleaning and restoration work, the police report said.
Mann-Owens abruptly quit his job on Oct. 15, 2018, according to the police report. The business owner contacted police the next day to say he suspected Mann-Owens of stealing tools from him, according to another county police report. No charges were filed in that case.
However, the business owner called police again a week later, this time to report he suspected Mann-Owens of stealing guns from his client on Hampton Point Drive. A co-worker told the business owner that Mann-Owens allegedly frequented a site called Armslist.com, where guns are bought and sold.
The two allegedly managed to track down some of the guns missing from their client, police said.
Mann-Owens allegedly sold the stolen guns to numerous people. Among the stolen guns he allegedly sold were a Browning 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, a Benelli Ethos 20 gauge shotgun, a Baretta Onyx/686 12 gauge shotgun, a Glock 19 9 mm pistol, and a Ruger 10/22 .22 rifle.