Glynn County Police are investigating a burglary in which 15 storage units were broken into on Monday.

Glynn County police responded to the burglary early Monday afternoon when a manager from ClearHome Self Storage, 3818 Community Road, called to report that more than a dozen locks ahd been cut and that many of the locks were missing, a police report said. An employee at the storage facility noticed the burglary at around 10 a.m., the report said.

More from this section

Recommended for you