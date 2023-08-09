Recent animal welfare complaints led to Glynn County Police and Animal Control officers removing 12 horses on Sunday from a small enclosure near a Glynn County residence.
Officers responded at around 10 a.m., Sunday, to a home on Eagles Nest Drive near Sterling and found the horses inside a small fenced area, a release from the police department said.
“At this time we are awaiting reports from veterinarians regarding their perspective on the conditions of the animals,” the release said.
All of the horses were removed from the property and taken to rescue organizations. Seven were taken to Hope’s Dream Rescue and Sanctuary in Palatka, Florida, two were taken to Sticky Lamb Stables in Ludowici and three were taken to local individuals who volunteered to help care for them, the release said.
No arrests have been made in the case, but the Department of Agriculture was notified and is responding to address the concerns raised by Glynn County Animal Control and the police department.
Officers continue to investigate the case and are asking anyone with more information regarding the investigation to call the department’s Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.