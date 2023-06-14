An 11-year-old boy shot himself in the stomach Monday in Glynn County, a press release from the Glynn County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the home in the Tanglewood neighborhood at around 9 p.m. Monday after the boy’s father called 911 to report that his son had been shot, a police report said.

