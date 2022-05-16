1-cent taxes dominate city retreat

Two one-cent sales taxes were the major topics discussed by Brunswick City Commissioners during a daylong, special-called meeting Saturday to discuss a variety of city issues.
There were no formal votes taken, but there was apparent consensus on expectations for upcoming negotiations with Glynn County officials for the Local Option Sales Tax and the Special Purpose Local Option Tax.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said negotiations with the county will begin in June for the LOST tax. The city and county still have to decide the format, including when and where to meet and who will be involved in the negotiations.
McDuffie said if both sides don’t reach an agreement within 60 days after negotiations begin, the city and county will be required to enter mediation, a process she said both sides should want to avoid.
“It’s critical we get an agreement in that (60-day) time period,” she said. “We don’t want to go into mediation.”
City officials agreed they would like to see the county continue to maintain traffic signals. They want more accountability by the county over animal control services, which the county is also responsible for under the past LOST agreement reached a decade ago.
Mayor Cosby Johnson said loose dogs are an issue and the city should have a better way to track the performance of animal control services provided by the county.
“The county agreed to provide the same level of service in the city as in the county,” he said. “There should have been something quantitative.”
Commissioner Johnny Cason said city residents calling with animal complaints after regular business hours are told to call the Brunswick Police Department.
Johnson said vandalism at Howard Coffin Park is partly the result of the park being under used. More lighting is planned at the park, among other improvements once the city takes control of recreation programs currently run by the county under the existing LOST agreement.
“This is a 10-year agreement,” Johnson said. “It needs to be where we see recreation in 10 years.”
One expense the city will have to prepare when it takes over recreation programs is the cost of providing transportation. McDuffie said transportation costs will be built into the cost of running a recreation program.
“I want our plan to encompass the needs of kids today,” Cason said.
City officials also agreed the county needs to do a better job tracking the costs for animal control and traffic light maintenance.
Discussions are planned with the county about the list of projects proposed for the SPLOST referendum in the November general election. Johnson asked commissioners to consider holding individual town hall meetings to gauge the wants and needs of their constituents. He suggested a town hall meeting at the College of Coastal Georgia as a good location to attract a large crowd.
“The city list will be clean and get strong support,” he said.
Cason said the city list needs to focus on paving, infrastructure and flooding.
Commissioner Kendra Rolle asked what is being done in some of the areas where the crime rates are higher.
McDuffie said additional manpower is assigned to those areas when they are available. The problem is the city police department is understaffed, an issue McDuffie said is being addressed.
“A lot has to do with staffing issues,” she said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said tenants living in substandard housing are no longer voiceless, and they have support from the city.
“That veil has been ripped and let their voices be heard,” she said. “It’s touching the whole person.”
Johnson said it might be time be bring back a gang task force to determine where the organizers are coming from.
The discussion of annexation is also planned for upcoming meetings. Johnson said ARCO and unincorporated areas surrounding Southeast Georgia Health System have much more in common with the city than the county, and it might be time to look at the pros and cons of annexation.
Other topics of discussion include possible tax incentives for blighted properties, a housing risk assessment, intergovernmental agreements and a planned update of the city’s comprehensive plan.