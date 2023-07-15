Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.
According to his website, soularborist.com, Meier made significant changes in his own life before branching out to assist others. He published his first novel, completed a two-year study with the Purpose Guides Institute and accepted a grief apprenticeship, which is where he found his true purpose and what inspires his soul.
As is often the case, making a new way forward requires letting go of things from the past, and perhaps even more difficult, not micro-managing every aspect of one’s life.
“I’ve been accepting the fact that I’m not in control of everything,” he said.
He began to let go of the things that no longer served him, including the corporate job, fancy house and most of his possessions. He moved to St. Simons Island, downsized his living space and began to enjoy a simpler way of life.
“I’m very content living in my little oasis in the mobile home park surrounded by a live oak canopy,” Meier said, adding that he has always been both a student and teacher who has focused on bringing more peace, positivity and purpose into his life and the lives of those who surround him.
After shifting gears and changing the direction of his life, he began volunteering with coastal and nature preservation groups, working at a senior living facility and dedicating his time to coaching those coming face-to-face with the loss of a loved one, aging parents, processing grief or trying to find a new purpose. He admits that volunteering is somewhat of a default setting for him.
Seeking clarity on life challenges isn’t a sign of weakness, but a way to improve one’s circumstances.
“We’re all doing the best we can, but we can always do better,” Meier said. “We all want to be calm and peaceful, and I want to help people find their authentic selves.”
He also began hosting soul circle discussions at the Pier, trained as a labyrinth meditation facilitator at Christ Church and became a docent at Cannon’s Point Preserve.
“After encountering my share of loss and grief and helping family and friends do the same, I have taken steps to dedicate my life to helping those working through loss, find a new beginning,” he said. The past year, he explained, has been one of soul searching.
Meier’s resume is extensive and his skill-set seemingly endless, his primary specialty is coaching and counseling those coming face-to-face with loss and letting go.
“This could come in the form of the loss of a loved one, aging parents, job loss, divorce,” he explained. “I serve as a guide and compassionate listener to help one process grief, letting go and finding peace and purpose.”
Beginning in January 2024, Meier will begin a semester-long program for to help people find their own personal peace and purpose.
“I will be leading a semester-long purpose guiding program, helping individuals, both young and old, step into and begin living their soul purpose,” he said. “I will be offering four free scholarships for this program and will interview and select prospective students in late fall 2023.”
If there is one thing humans have in common, it’s that we eventually will have to let go of everything we love in life, he said.
Admittedly, there is some trepidation involved when opening oneself up to strangers, but there is also a tremendous amount of freedom.
“Most of my best friends are complete strangers,” he said. “You can delve more personally into issues if you don’t know people well.”
Everyone deserves a life of peace, purpose and prosperity and Meier says he is here to guide others on the way.
“I believe the services I offer and my calling to share my gift with others here in the Golden Isles makes my offering much more than a business,” Meier said. “It is my life calling and purpose.”
