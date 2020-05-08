Gov. Brian Kemp called on all Georgia residents to seek COVID-19 screening and addressed the Brunswick area shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
During a Thursday public address, Kemp said the state is asking all Georgia residents to schedule screenings with their doctor or local health department or to use Augusta University’s mobile screening app even if they aren’t showing symptoms.
Peach Bowl, Inc. — a nonprofit organization that runs the annual college football game — donated $1 million to support COVID-19 screening through August University’s app and to expand testing, Kemp said.
The call to get all Georgians screened is based in large part on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and an excess of testing supplies.
“We’ve doubled our daily testing capacity and now have over 217,000 tests reported to the state website,” Kemp said.
So far, 14,400 Georgia residents have received a free virtual screening through the app and 8,300 have been referred for COVID-19 testing, said August University President Brooks Keel.
While the state has plenty of supplies, Kemp said the next step is to increase public laboratories’ ability to process tests.
“We’ve been working on the lab situation,” Kemp said. “We did indeed press our labs. Nobody was prepared for this widespread testing like we’re doing.”
All state residents are welcome to contact the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 844-442-2681, Kemp said.
Southeast Georgia Health System also offers a COVID-19 screening hotline for Golden Isles residents at 912-466-7222 and multiple private medical facilities offer testing.
All signs point to the number of new infections leveling out and, while he would not commit to imposing a new shelter-in-place order if COVID-19 shows signs of rapidly increasing, Kemp said the state would follow the data and recommendations from health professionals.
Keeping on top of the COVID-19 outbreak and preventing new flare-ups is the state’s main priority, especially in nursing homes, he explained. The state intends to begin in-person inspections senior care centers statewide in the future, he said.
Kemp also broached the subject of the February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, which has sparked national interest and outrage.
“It’s absolutely horrific and Georgians deserve answers,” Kemp said. “I’ve ordered (Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds to offer assistance to the district attorney. I did it right after seeing that awful video.”
The GBI announced Wednesday that it would be stepping in to assistant with the investigation after Liberty County District Attorney Tom Durden agreed to accept the agency’s help.
“I have no doubt in my mind that it will be fair, and director Reynolds and this seasoned team of investigators will be thorough and they will go where the truth takes them,” Kemp said.
TESTING GRANTS
Health centers in Brunswick and neighboring communities are receiving federal grants to expand COVID-19 testing.
Health centers receiving funding include:
• Coastal Community Health Services in Brunswick, $197,464
• Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care in Savannah, $441,994
• Diversity Health Center in Ludowici, $206,719
• JC Lewis Health Center in Savannah, $290,014
• McKinney Medical Center in Waycross, $228,244
“One of our top priorities at the federal level is expanding testing for COVID-19,” said Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, who announced the funding Thursday. “Increasing testing is one of the most important ways we will be able to defeat the coronavirus.”
The funding will go directly to health centers to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of communities. This includes the purchase of personal protective equipment; training, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.