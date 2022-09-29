The kickoff to the yearlong celebration of the 50th birthday of Cumberland Island National Seashore will have to wait, thanks to Hurricane Ian.
The looming storm has forced the postponement of the 49th St. Marys Seafood Festival, which was scheduled on Saturday.
The daylong festival, formerly known as the Rock Shrimp Festival, was the venue where the first of many events commemorating the 50th anniversary of when President Richard Nixon signed Public Law 92-536 establishing Cumberland Island National Seashore.
The new date for the festival and Cumberland kickoff is Oct. 15. The format will remain the same, with more than 100 arts and crafts booths, seafood dinners served by the St. Marys Kiwanis Club and live events throughout the day.
Cumberland Island Superintendent Gary Ingram will be the grand marshal of the seafood festival parade that typically attracts thousands of spectators.
When the rescheduled festival is held in several weeks, the format will remain the same.
Many of the events will be held at Howard Gilman Waterfront Park where guests arriving after the parade will be greeted by First Coast Highlanders’ pipe and drum band, the Camden County High School Junior Navy ROTC and premiere Volume One choir.
After dignitaries make the speeches, the audience will be entertained by Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters and a musket firing by living history demonstrators from Fort Frederica National Monument and the 42nd Regiment of Foot and Clan Nan Con, a highlanders’ regiment from Darien.