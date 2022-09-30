Hurricane Ian trudged beyond Glynn County late Thursday night in the Atlantic Ocean, leaving scarcely a trace of its passing in the Golden Isles, but it easily could have been a lot worse.
Its blow here registered little more than the collective sigh of relief emitted by the men and women hunkered down overnight in the county’s Emergency Operations Center at 157 Public Safety Blvd. The region’s good fortune appeared too substantial to explain away with cliches about dodging bullets, according to one county official.
“We dodged a missile,” Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza told The News on Friday morning. “Everything, down to a last-minute shift in the winds, saved us from considerable impact. It’s unbelievable and we’ve got God to thank for this. Now we’ve got to focus our prayers on the people of Florida.”
After ravaging Florida’s southwestern coast Wednesday as a deadly Category 4 hurricane, Ian forged a destructive path across the Sunshine State’s center and entered the Atlantic Ocean below Daytona Beach as a weakened tropical storm. However, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday after turning northward toward Georgia’s coast with sustained winds of 75 mph.
With accompanying forecasts of up to a foot of rainfall, Glynn County’s EOC crew and its partners went on full alert.
“We were full and prepared for several days of operations, if necessary,” Leanza said. “By Wednesday, we were expecting to have 10 to 15 inches of rain when it got here. We were ready. We were just blessed is what it comes down to.”
Blessed, say the experts, by a combination of timing and natural logistics. Riding out Ian with the EOC was Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Nelson explained the science behind the luck.
First, he said, Ian passed about 100 miles offshore from Glynn County, putting us out of range of the storm’s strongest winds. As it did so, Ian’s wind direction shifted from onshore to offshore. Ian traveled faster than originally predicted, which allowed it to pass at around 10 p.m. Thursday night. Earlier forecasts suggested Ian’s arrival might coincide with the 11:30 p.m. high tide Friday, which could have caused detrimental flooding reminiscent of Irma in 2017, Nelson said.
Most importantly, Ian’s winds inhaled dry cool air from the Southeastern U.S. From a meteorological standpoint, Ian looked more like a winter nor’easter than a hurricane as it chugged offshore from the Georgia coast, Nelson said. Although it dropped heavy rain while moving up Florida’s east coast, Ian left barely an inch of rain behind on Glynn County, Nelson said.
“Ian was starting to transition into a hybrid Nor’easter as it was crossing the state of Florida,” Nelson said. “It was only about half a storm, a very atypical hurricane. There wasn’t a right front quadrant to the storm. There was not much to the east of the storm. The Southeast had a cold front that moved in right before the storm, and because Ian sucked in all that dry air, there was less than an inch of rain here.”
By comparison, the Category 2 Hurricane Matthew passed within 50 miles of Glynn County when it wreaked multimillion dollar havoc in 2016. Also by comparison, nearly 10 inches of rain fell as Irma passed in 2017, after which the next high tide caused unprecedented local flooding.
Ian’s shift in wind direction from onshore to offshore greatly benefitted the community also, Nelson said.
“We had no significant rainfall, the wind shifted to offshore and that really kept things at bay,” Nelson said. “It’s just a timing issue. It was just a matter of hours.”
As a result, Ian’s local impact amounted to a few downed trees and spotty power outages on par with a summer thunderstorm.
“We had some trees down in some roads, some power lines down, small debris here and there,” said county EMA deputy director Sharon Courson. “But nothing major. The (F.J. Torras) Causeway was never shut down.”
But the EOC remained fully staffed throughout, with EMA officials, public works crews, elected officials and public safety workers on heightened alert throughout. Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and county Police Chief Jacques Battiste remained at the EOC, Leanza said, as did county commission Chairman Wayne Neal.
The EMA worked closely with local American Red Cross and Salvation Army volunteers to prepare shelters if needed, he said. Nearly 30 residents of flood-prone areas rode out the storm at a shelter in Brunswick at the Risely Annex, Leanza said. Working with county public schools officials, Brunswick High opened as a staging and feeding area for police, fire-rescue and other public safety officials, he said
“Fortunately, it wasn’t needed,” Leanza said. “But we were ready if this had shifted.”
Ian never presented a need or opportunity for the county commission to declare a countywide evacuation order, he said. Such a call requires significant consideration in order to maintain the public trust, he said.
“We had Ben Nelson here with the National Weather Service, providing us with real-time up-to-date information,” Leanza said. “Due to the timing and the sudden shift in this storm, we didn’t have a window for it. And if you called it too soon, people would never trust you again.”
So, instead of beginning the first of many long days of staging for Ian’s aftermath in Glynn County, the EOC shut down operations by midmorning Friday. Over in Fort Myers, Fla., however, the long, hard road to recovery is just beginning.
“We’re just blessed,” Leanza said. “Now we need to turn our thoughts and prayers to the people in Florida.”