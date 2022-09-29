As Hurricane Ian neared the Golden Isles Wednesday, some residents took a last-minute opportunity to stock up on a resource quickly becoming scarce — generators.
Ennis and Nancy Ham of St. Simons Island drove to Lowe’s Home Improvement Wednesday to buy one of the few remaining generators.
“We’ve been through many hurricanes and storms and nothing happened,’’ Ennis Ham said. “But we don’t know.”
LaRon Drake and Marcelino DeJesus loaded the Hams’ generator and then three others in the span of about 10 minutes.
Drake broke the news to a man that the store was out of propane exchange canisters, and the would-be customer thanked them and went in hopes of finding one somewhere else.
A former New Yorker, DeJesus said he understands the need for generators.
“I went through Hurricane Sandy. I didn’t have electricity for two weeks. It came back on for two minutes and went out for another two weeks,’’ he said.
After Drake and DeJesus loaded a generator into Tony Woods’ truck, he said, “I need to take them to Eulonia to help me get it off.”
Woods said he went through the last two hurricanes in Richmond Hill before moving to quieter McIntosh County.
Meanwhile in downtown Brunswick, Jake and Sarah Smith and Brandon Rodriquez used plastic sheeting and sandbags to seal the entrances to properties they manage that front Newcastle and back up to Richmond Street.
They had reason to take the precautions. Heavy late summer rains flooded Newcastle and came close to getting into the buildings.
People were buying sandbags at Tait Lawn Products. Store staff said they had sold at least 1,000.