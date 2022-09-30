Wind-whipped swells crashed into the seawall at the Pier Village during Thursday’s midmorning high tide, sending up plumes of saltwater mists that rained down on the curious and concerned.
With the downgraded Tropical Storm Ian strengthening again as it chugged up Florida’s Atlantic coast, a steady stream of folks turned out along the shores of St. Simons Island while they still could. The storm was south of Daytona Beach as high tide hit St. Simons Island at around 11 a.m., but forecasters anticipated Ian would renew hurricane strength as it moved northward in the Atlantic Ocean.
“We just wanted to get out of the house a little bit before it gets bad,” said islander Meghann Tucker, who joined John Neundorfer and their dogs Macie and Baily for a walk along the seawall. “To not get so restless, and to get the dogs out for a walk.”
The sturdy limbs of venerable old island oaks swayed steadily and bowed deeply in the increasingly strong winds that accompanied soggy gray skies Thursday. Sustained winds of 26 mph with gusts in the low 50s already were being recorded at the McKinnon St. Simons Island airport, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. A top gust of 54 mph was recorded at around noon at the airport, according to the weather service.
NWS meteorologists expected sustained winds of 40 mph with gusts up to 60 and 70 mph as Ian passed the Georgia Coast offshore overnight. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain was forecast to accompany Ian.
But strong gusts did not stop the young Reeves family from posing at the seawall for a storm photo: toddlers Casyn and Ellie in dad Keegan’s arms with mom Sydnie beside him. After all, this was not a sight they are likely to see back home in Kansas.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Keegan said.
However, the former Darien residents are no strangers to tropical weather, having moved to the Midwest from Darien. Back in town for a friend’s wedding, they decided a trip to the coast was in order to get a firsthand look at Ian’s handiwork.
“We just wanted to see what the weather was like,” Sydnie said. “We were going to go to Coast Guard Beach, but it’s already blocked off.”
The wild weather was all new to Patty Crowl, who has been a St. Simons Island resident for barely a week. Her friend Sarah Engle of Summit, N.J., came down to visit Crowl in her new place.
They had hoped to get a view of the choppy St. Simons Sound from the Wylly Street beach access, but the walkover was already inundated with rising tides. So they were headed off to find the next best view.
“I just moved here,” Crowl said. “I’m a crazy New Jersey girl. So I said, let’s go out in the storm and endanger our lives. This is my first storm. We’re going to walk around and see what it’s all about.”
Engle’s assessment: “Beautiful.”
Popular local artist Alyson Tucker and neighbor Donna Drury wanted a quick look around in the relative calm before the storm. With Ian’s passing still many hours away, already the strongest wind gusts could make a grown person brace for a steady stance.
“We have to check out our island to make sure it’s OK,” Tucker said.
“And I feel like it’s going to be OK,” Drury said.