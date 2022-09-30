After cutting across the middle of Florida Thursday and returning to the Atlantic Ocean just north of Cape Canaveral, Tropical Storm Ian could strengthen once again into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall again in South Carolina.
The NWS forecasts conditions to begin improving today, with some sunny weather forecast in Brunswick on Saturday.
For updates on the storm, visit hurricanes.gov and facebook.com/glynncountyema.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the storm to travel along the East Coast out at sea, bypassing Georgia and making a second landfall in South Carolina.
The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Brunswick for residents seeking shelter from now-Tropical Storm Ian at 2900 Albany St.
Red Cross will staff the shelter during the storm as needed. Staff members arrived Wednesday evening to set up and evaluate needs and resources. The shelter has a 75-person capacity.
Organizers have asked citizens to seek this shelter if they need a safer shelter or have a compromised living situation during the storm.
Space in the shelter is available on a first-come, first-served basis and will not be available after the storm passes.
The Sidney Lanier Bridge is closed until the storm passes and Georgia Department of Transportation engineers can conduct a safety inspection.
All non-essential Glynn County, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Glynn County School System offices are closed today, as are court facilities.
School is canceled today, as are classes at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. All classes at the College of Coastal Georgia has shifted to online.
The same is true for McIntosh County and Camden County. Ferry services to Sapelo Island are suspended until at least Saturday, when the Department of Natural Resources will conduct a safety assessment.
Several weekend events in the area have been canceled, including CoastFest, the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk and the Island Players’ performances of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
A summit to discuss the issue of homelessness in the community scheduled for Oct. 5 has also been canceled.