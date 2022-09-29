The National Weather Service office in Jacksonville expects weather conditions to worsen throughout today as Hurricane Ian spins through Southeast U.S.
A storm surge of four to six feet is in the forecast during what is expected to be a “long duration event,” County Manager Bill Fallon said during a 2:30 p.m. emergency meeting of the Glynn County Commission on Wednesday.
Winds between 40 and 50 mph are expected.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday afternoon that the Sidney Lanier Bridge would be closed at 9 a.m. Thursday in anticipation of gale force winds.
The National Hurricane Center anticipated the arrival of tropical storm-force winds this morning and expects rainfall of around 6-10 inches in Southeast Georgia, with southern Glynn County getting the worst of it.
Tropical storm force winds are around 35-45 mph. Gusts could reach hurricane strength near the coast on Thursday but will be weaker further inland, according to the NWS.
The NHC forecasts “considerable” flooding for Southeast Georgia. Both Glynn and Camden counties are under a storm surge warning, tropical storm warning and flood watch.
Wind and rain intensity will start to decline Friday afternoon and slowly drop off through Sunday, according to the NWS.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said the evolving forecast by the National Weather Service was much different Tuesday than on Monday morning.
A change in Hurricane Ian’s trajectory did not catch Glynn County emergency officials off guard. They were prepared to expect the unexpected as the storm crosses the Florida peninsula back into the Atlantic, where it will pass the Georgia coast as it heads north.
“We know our responsibility is the safety of our citizens,” he said. “We are all neighbors and friends and we need to reach out to each other.”
Neal cautioned the information county officials are currently using to plan their response to the storm could change in a matter of just hours.
Fallon said the data seems like it’s changing hourly, but here’s what to expect based on information at mid afternoon Wednesday.
The Torras Causeway to St. Simons Island could be closed at times if it floods, which could happen quickly when a storm surge, heavy rains and high tides coincide. High tides Thursday are 11 a.m. and midnight and noon on Friday.
County customer service lines will be open and manned by volunteers from the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
The Georgia Department of Transportation currently has no concrete plans to close the Sidney Lanier Bridge on U.S. 17, F.J. Torras Causeway to St. Simons Island or the Downing Musgrove Causeway to Jekyll Island, said GDOT spokeswoman Jill Nagel. Any closures will be dictated by weather conditions.
If sustained wind speeds reach 40-45 mph, GDOT is prepared to close the Sidney Lanier, Nagel said. At that speed and at the height of the Sidney Lanier, driving can be very dangerous.
The causeways will only close if they become impassible due to flooding, Nagel added.
No evacuation orders or curfews are planned for Glynn County or the city of Brunswick, but county spokeswoman Katie Baasen said the county encourages residents in low-lying areas known to flood during high tide and heavy rains to consider taking shelter somewhere that is not prone to flooding.
“If your home or business flooded during Irma or Tammy, this is going to be like that. Take precautions now,” Baasen advised.
Southwest Florida is expected to get the worst of it, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
The weather forecasting agency stated Wednesday afternoon that areas in and around Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, could experience a “devastating” 15 to 20 foot storm surge, along with extreme rainfall and 100-130 mph sustained winds.
“Persistent strong winds will essentially pile water up and continually direct the rapidly rising water into the bays, inlets and tidal rivers, including Charlotte Harbor, the Peace River and the Caloosahatchee River with waves on top of this water level increase,” according to AccuWeather.
“The storm surge will threaten people and property. Due to the slow movement of the storm, the storm surge can persist increasing the risk for significant damage and threatening to cut-off communities.”
Flooded roadways can hide life-threatening dangers, such as downed power lines and swift currents, Nagel said.
“We like to say ‘turn around, don’t drown.’ It may look calm on the top, but a current can sweep a vehicle away. Do not try to go past barricades,” Nagel said.
The GDOT has crews on standby to place stop signs at intersections if traffic signals lose power and to repair them swiftly after the storm, she added.
“We ask everyone to stay off the roadway after the hurricane has passed so our crews, Georgia Power, all the utilities can get out there and remove trees and downed power lines,” she said. “We ask people not to be on the roadway if possible.”
A repaving project on Gloucester Street will also be halted for the duration of the storm and response efforts, she said.
