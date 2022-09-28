Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.
Glynn and Camden counties are under tropical storm warnings and storm surge watches.
School will be canceled and all offices closed Thursday and Friday along with all after-school and athletic programs.
“We will continue to closely monitor the storm’s projected path and any potential effects here locally, and communicate updates through One Call, our district website, our Facebook page and our media partners,” the school district posted. “As always, please keep a watchful eye on weather-related updates from the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service in Jacksonville.”
Frederica Academy has also canceled classes for Thursday and Friday. A SAT exam and the school’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday have also been postponed.
College of Coastal Georgia will shift all classes online today through Friday. Residence halls will remain open, and dining services will be provided on a modified schedule.
Student Life activities, athletic events and practices are canceled, including the annual MarinerFest and Destination: Coastal events. They have been postponed to Nov. 12.
At the Southeast Georgia Health System, all prostate screenings scheduled for Thursday are postponed to Oct. 13.
“Those who have confirmed appointments for Sept. 29 can attend at the same scheduled time on Oct. 13. If a different appointment time is desired, please call 1-855-ASK-SGHS (1-855-275-7447),” a press release from the SGHS states.
The Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk and CoastFest, both scheduled for Saturday, have also been canceled.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco began evacuating approximately 2,000 students following completion of training Monday.
Cumberland Island National Seashore is closed to the public until further notice. The park will remain closed until after the storm has passed and it reopens after damage assessments have been made and the park is safe for visitation.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in response to Hurricane Ian for all 159 counties in Georgia on Tuesday, prompting city and county commissioners to declare local states of emergency in their jurisdictions.
Kemp’s order will go into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday and expire at midnight on Oct. 28.
“Damaging winds will be possible statewide, even well away from the center of the storm, and downed trees and power lines are possible statewide on Friday and Saturday,” the statement reads. “Widespread rainfall of two to four inches is also possible statewide, with four to six inches or more forecast in Southeast Georgia. Flash flooding, power outages and other dangerous situations are possible, especially in Southeast Georgia.”
County Commissioners Bill Brunson, Cap Fendig, Walter Rafolski and Commission Chairman Wayne Neal approved a resolution granting emergency powers to Neal just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“It is in conjunction with (Gov. Brian Kemp’s) announcement of a state of emergency,” Neal said.
The resolution is very similar to those passed during past hurricanes and tropical storms, said County Attorney Aaron Mumford.
“It declares a state of emergency in Glynn County, it follows on what the governor did, and it implements emergency powers under the county’s ordinances,” Mumford said.
For the duration of the emergency, the chairman can make decisions without convening the full board, including calling an evacuation and a curfew, suspending some ordinances and policies on purchasing and allowing the county to buy certain equipment, goods and services without going through the normal purchasing process.
There are currently no plans to call for an evacuation or curfew as of 4 p.m., Mumford said.
The City Commission did the same at a meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Mayor Cosby Johnson and Commissioners Julie Martin and Kendra Rolle voted to approve a resolution declaring a local emergency and granting emergency powers to the mayor.
City Attorney Brian Corry said the resolution similarly allows the mayor or city manager to suspend certain city policies and procedures in the interest of a timely and expedient response to severe weather impact, call evacuations, curfews and shelter-in-place orders, among other things, as laid out in the city’s emergency management ordinance.
Johnson noted that with many areas prone to flooding, the resolution allows the city to be “nimble” in working to help protect citizens by calling localized evacuations and curfews.
Area residents who need sand for sandbags can find it at Glynn County Fire Rescue stations Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 6. People who live in the city limits can get sandbags at the city’s Public Works Department headquarters, 525 Lakewood Drive.
“Storms like this are unpredictable. Please do not wait for the last minute to go to the grocery store or look into mitigation materials,” Johnson said.
He asked anyone who can get their own bags to do so in order to make sure everyone who needs a bag can get one.
“It is of the utmost importance that if you have family members who are elderly or indigent that you make plans for them now,” Johnson said. “Storms do not care where you live or how old you are. There are a lot of residents who rely on electricity for their health needs.”