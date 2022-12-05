Help make Golden Isles Veterans Village a reality

It’s often said that it takes a village to raise a child. So too, it will take a nation to heal the often-hidden wounds of our homeless veterans. Rationally, no one really wants to be homeless, and certainly, no veteran who served to preserve our freedom, should ever be homeless.
Through its “hand up” program, Golden Isles Veterans Village (GIVV) will be part of the solution to veteran homelessness. The Village will offer a safe and supportive community where currently homeless veterans can live while receiving the medical, mental and physical help needed to heal, while receiving counseling and job training – with the goal of helping veterans return to a productive life as proud, contributing members of society.
Golden Isles Veterans Village will consist of 30 tiny homes and a community center, all set on a parcel of land at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street. Each veteran will reside in his/her own individual home, while sharing the fellowship and support of other veterans and resident counselors as they heal.
The Golden Isles Veterans Village project has faced some hurdles over the past three years, but we have overcome these challenges and are now poised to move quickly forward — and need your help to make this vision a reality.
A brief timeline of accomplishments to date:
• In early 2019, a group of dedicated veterans formed the Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative, setting up the conceptual framework of the project.
• In October of 2019, Nine Line Foundation Inc. joined as a partner, contributing the interior and exterior wall units and roofing components of 20 tiny homes. These component parts were built by students from northern Illinois high schools with funding from Nine Line Foundation.
• In mid-September 2021, the Mission Build Team of the South Newport Baptist Church offered their assistance in assembling the 20 tiny homes. Over the ensuing months, volunteers from the Brunswick area and around the state have worked tirelessly on weekends to erect the 20 tiny homes in the parking lot of the church.
• In March of 2022, the property at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street was officially purchased by Golden Isles Veterans Village with funding from a further generous donation from Nine Line Foundation.
• During the spring of 2022, the Illinois high school students built 10 additional tiny homes – these a bit larger and all ADA compliant — and built the interior and exterior wall components for the 30’ by 60’ community center.
• The underground utility work was completed and approved by the governing authorities on Oct. 31, 2022.
• The concrete pads for supporting the structures are now being formed and poured.
• Soon we will be ready to move the tiny homes to the site, so we can complete the home interiors and help homeless veterans start to heal.
Our ongoing partnerships with both Nine Line Foundation and the Mission Build Team of the South Newport Baptist Church, along with support from the local Rotary clubs, several businesses, churches, local organizations, veterans’ groups, and many generous individuals, have been pivotal in getting us to where we are – but we now need the support of the entire Golden Isles community to complete this project and ensure its success.
During their active-duty service, currently homeless veterans made sacrifices for all of us. As a community, we all have an opportunity now to show these veterans that we care, that we appreciate their sacrifices, and that we stand ready to provide them a “hand up” to rejoin society.
As an all-volunteer non-profit, all monies donated will go to support the Golden Isles Veterans Village. There is no gift too small – and the impact on the lives of our wounded veterans – whether the wounds are visible or invisible – is huge.
Donate today and help rescue the life of a homeless veteran.
How to Give
To learn more and to donate to the Golden Isles Veterans Village via credit card, please go to: https://www.goldenislesveteransvillage.org/
To donate to the Golden Isles Veterans Village by check, please make your check payable to Golden Isles Veterans Village, Inc. and mail to: Golden Isles Veterans Village Inc., P.O. Box 1884, Brunswick, GA 31521-1884
To purchase a memorial or inspirational brick, go to: https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/givv
Visit our Facebook page: Golden Isles Veterans’ Village.
For more information, contact info@goldenislesveteransvillage.org or call 833-269-4488