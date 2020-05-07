The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a handful of new COVID-19 cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District.
At 11:25 a.m. today, the state health department reported 68 cases in Glynn County, 34 in Camden, five in McIntosh, 283 in Chatham, 38 in Effingham, 57 in Bryan, 39 in Liberty and five in Long County.
Two of the cases were reported within the last 24 hours in Glynn, four in Chatham County.
A total of 19 deaths have been reported in the coastal district — 12 in Chatham, four in Bryan and one each in Glynn, Camden and Effingham. No new deaths were reported since the same time yesterday.
The number of cases recorded are cumulative and may not reflect the current number of infected persons, according to health department officials.
Statewide, 13,166 tests conducted in the last 24 hours turned up another 698 cases for a total of 31,260. The department also reported another 95 hospitalizations and 30 deaths since 11:25 a.m. Wednesday for a total of 5,804 hospitalizations and 1,335 deaths in the state.
In counties near Glynn, Brantley reported 22 cases and two deaths, Wayne 13 cases and Charlton 13 cases, none in the last 24 hours.
Ware County reported 146 cases — two in the last 24 hours — and 13 deaths; Pierce County reported 58 cases and three deaths.
Residents are still advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
While Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order for the general public ended last week, seniors and the medically fragile are still required to stay home through May 13 unless performing essential tasks.