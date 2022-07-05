SGHS WOW to offer mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Brantley, Camden, Glynn, Long and McIntosh counties to offer breast imaging services.
The screening experience on the WOW is very similar to any of the Health System Imaging locations: it’s staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging; all mammograms are read by health system radiologists; most insurances are accepted; and, financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For information about low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of July. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 12 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 18 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 28 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorp Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island. For more information, email ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
TOPS meets weekly at First Baptist Church
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 10 a.m. every Wednesday in room 208 of First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. Face masks are required. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge to attend. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
