Growth sets Frederica Academy on path to the future

Tucked away on its idyllic campus on St. Simons Island, Frederica Academy is growing. Improvements have been made to the athletic complex, there are newly created outdoor gathering spaces for students and special events, an expanded lower school building, and a second high school building now under construction.
The co-educational independent school serving families in the tri-county area and beyond, spent the past year developing a new campus master plan for its future to accommodate a record number of new students and more expansive portfolio of programming.
As enrollment has increased more than 30 percent during the past four years, the school is now offering a wider variety of courses, extracurricular activities and new enrichment experiences at every grade level.
“As our school grows, so do our hopes and dreams for the quality of the programming and experiences our students are enjoying inside and outside of their classrooms,” said Helen Rentz, Frederica Academy’s admissions director.
Grayson Caine and Mary Wallace Champion are both juniors at Frederica Academy, and both share a similar affection for Frederica, although their pathways to the school were very different.
Mary Wallace’s father, Chip Champion, is a member of the Frederica Academy Class of 1988, and her brother, Max, graduated from the school in 2020. One of her earliest memories dates back to kindergarten, as she experienced FA’s inaugural football season. She now enjoys football from the sidelines as a captain of the cheerleading squad.
As she approaches her senior year, Mary Wallace remains excited to be a Frederica Academy student and lauds the recent additions to the campus.
“The new pavilion (an outdoor gathering space for meals, meetings and social events) is great, and next year we’ll get to use the whole new football stadium,” she said. This past football season, work was still being performed, so only a portion of it was used throughout the season. There is a new press box and new visitor seating. “The addition of the new (high school) building next to Corn Hall (the existing high school building) means high school students will all be together.”
Because of growth, students in middle school and high school have had to share some spaces, but with the construction of the additional high school building, those days will be in the past. The new space has been designed in an intentional way for the specific use of the high school students and instructors.
For the first time in school history, this spring’s prom will be held on campus, beginning with a sit-down dinner in the pavilion, with a band and dancing on the adjacent stage and event space.
Mary Wallace loves Frederica Academy.
“It’s a special place,” she said, adding that in larger schools, students can sometimes feel lost or disconnected. “All ages can belong and be recognized. I began leading clubs in middle school; there are more leadership opportunities, and you’re more likely to participate.”
Because of Frederica Academy’s “no cut” rule for sports, every student can participate in athletics.
School leaders say that although the growth has been quick, the school is being intentional in keeping a small school feeling with big school aspirations and capabilities.
Grayson can attest to that. She moved with her family from Atlanta, where she had attended The Westminster Schools since kindergarten. The Westminster Schools currently have more than 1,800 students enrolled, whereas Frederica Academy has 460. Both schools are Pre-K through 12.
Grayson appreciates the more expansive and innovative makerspace that will be included in the new high school building. Makerspaces are critical for students pursuing careers in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. According to makerspace.com, a makerspace is a collaborative workspace inside a school, library … for making, learning, exploring and sharing that uses high tech to no tech tools.
“I’m very interested in the engineering and computer science fields,” she said. “This will give us more room to create more projects and broaden interests and aptitudes as we explore college majors and career aspirations.”
Grayson said her transfer to Frederica Academy was smooth, considering she transferred from what people consider to be a relatively large school.
“I knew everyone’s name (here) within a month,” she said. “It’s welcoming; it’s hard not to know people. There are so many opportunities.”
Both young women have big college and career plans. Mary Wallace wants to attend the University of Georgia as both her parents did, and plans to major in business/marketing. Last summer, she attended an accelerated business program for high school upperclassmen at the Terry College of Business at UGA where she was able to stay in a dorm and take classes from professors.
“It was a great opportunity,” she said.
Grayson plans to major in aerospace engineering or astrophysics. She enjoyed visiting with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology admission representative who visited FA’s campus last fall, and she is impressed with Georgia Tech as well.
“It would be a dream come true to attend one of those two schools,” she said.
These two student leaders will be able to share their enthusiasm about the school as they speak with prospective Frederica Academy families this week during the annual Frederica Academy Open House, which will include campus tours and information sessions for parents.
