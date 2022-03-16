From struggle to success

Deon Anderson, well-known to the social media world as DAREAL SUPABIHH, was born in Brunswick, Ga., to Altamese Smith and Larry Anderson. He earned his nickname “Ten Ten” from his late Aunt Vern, because he weighed 10 lbs. 10 oz. at birth.
Ten Ten is a vibrant entertainment connoisseur, mainstream social media influencer, and gifted as a father, comedian, actor, interior designer, entrepreneur and live streamer, who partners with different growing entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, interior designers and more to drive organic conversions, millions of views, sold out shows, celebrity engagements and interviews. These vibes are bound to offer capital to their content, events, and personal and professional brands. DAREALSUPABIHH is at the top of his career but the road to success was not easy.
Facing his Fears
Ten Ten grew to become a very handsome young man, well dressed, friendly and always with the ability to make others laugh. Because of his popularity among his family, friends and the community, he was afraid to live his truth.
In the mist of struggling with his sexuality, facing homelessness, losing his job and his youngest son moving out-of-state, he was hitting rock bottom.
Deciding to step out in faith, Ten Ten accepted and confirmed his sexuality and was able to with confidence and assurance tell his family and friends. With their acceptance, he was free and began to live life to the fullest.
His best friend, Shay, owner of a custom wig line (sexegyalunits.com), gave him a wig to promote. He decided to promote her business by wearing the wig on social media and thus created the character of DAREALSUPABIHH. So, instead of focusing on the negative and wallowing in despair and self-pity, he decided to bring joy and laughter to himself and others.
Struggle to Success
In 2017, Deon once again relied on his faith and made a decision to take DAREALSUPABIHH on the road and move to Jacksonville, Fla., to pursue his career as a comedian. The journey was not easy, and he was faced with evictions, repossessions and rejections. Despite everything, Deon kept pushing and grinding.
Finally, after making and posting several videos on Facebook, they began to go viral and eventually became a social media sensation with millions of viewers. After four months of going viral, his first shows were booked – in Ohio, Houston, Atlanta and several other major markets.
At the same time, his struggle continued, not making enough money to live on, but refusing to give in or give up.
In 2020, his due diligence finally paid off – not just financially, but with fans and influential supporters, and also by hosting and other entertainment opportunities with Jason Lee of “Hollywood Unlocked,” Shekina Jo of “Love and Hip Hop,” Phaedra Parks, “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Ms. Juicy Baby, “Little Women: Atlanta,” musical artist KaMillion, singer-songwriter Tiny and TV personality New York.
“God will take you from repossession to ownership!”
In 2021, DAREALSUPABIHH continued to build his social media platform to emerge as “The Face “ on a live streaming app call Mico Live. That app opened up a lot of avenues and doors, and allowed him to grow elevate, to be known worldwide through billboards in major cities, including Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles.
As a content creator and owner of the RunItUp Agency on Mico Live, he has recruited thousands of live stream hosts and social media influencers by providing a platform to create content and showcase their talent.
“Your struggles do not define you, but they shape the person you become when you face them and overcome.”
The journey will continue …
Breakout:
DAREALSUPABIHH is currently filming “Gay Famous,” a new reality television show scheduled to air in the fall, and has appeared on the television series “Millennials,” directed by Bentley Kyle Evans.
